Returned Wide Bay MP set to deliver on promises for Noosa

VICTORIOUS Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says the people of Wide Bay have sent Canberra a clear message that they don't want higher taxes, after the outcome of Saturday's election.

"They trust the Liberal and National Parties to keep our economy strong and our borders secure. Prior to the election, I announced funding for a range of infrastructure, economic, community service, and sports projects that were locked into the 2019 Federal Budget,” Mr O'Brien said.

"I now look forward to being part of the Liberal and Nationals team that delivers these projects that will create jobs and improve local services throughout Wide Bay.

"Sunshine Butterflies will be extended to support the wonderful work of Leanne and her committed team,” Mr O'Brien said.

He said with the return of the Morrison government, he expected his election commitments including a new maintenance shed for Noosa Dolphins, and upgrades at the Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Club and Noosa Tigers AFL to be fulfilled.

"I also look forward to the delivery of the Cooroy to Curra Section D project,” he said.

"It's now time for the Queensland Government to step up and get moving on these projects. In the time since I was elected I've used my voice in to provide strong representation to achieve results.”

Mr O'Brien said he valued and respected the trust and faith the people of Wide Bay had placed in him as their representative in the Australian Parliament.

"I am committed to continuing my track record of service and delivery and putting the people of my electorate first,” he said.

"To everyone who helped, encouraged and supported my campaign, I say a very heart felt thank you.

"There are exciting times ahead for Wide Bay.”