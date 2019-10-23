Rev Chris in an Ivey league of national note

Rev Chris Ivey of St Andrew's Anglican College at Peregian Springs has a new national leadership role.

ST ANDREW’S Anglican College principal Reverand Chris Ivey is now a national education leader who rejects the elitist tag for independent schools like his Peregian Springs learning base.

Rev Ivey has been appointed as the new national chair for Australia’s peak body for independent school principals, the Association of Heads of Independent Schools of Australia.

“Independent Schools have and will continue to be the leaders of change in education,” Rev Ivey said.

“There will always be arguments over funding or elitism, but the reality is that most of our member schools are mid-fee schools, where the parents are hardworking members of our community who see a value in what we are aiming to do.

“Our autonomy means we have the ability to adapt to local communities and provide unique opportunities and lessons learnt beyond the classroom such as global and service learning, which are vital for equipping young people with the skills they need for the future,” he said.

Rev Ivey was appointed at the AHISA Biennial Conference, held in Perth, which represents 440 independent school principals nationwide.

These schools accounts for 11.5 per cent total Australian school enrolments and 20 per cent of Year 12 enrolments.

Rev ivey’s appointment will give a strong voice and exposure for Sunshine Coast schools and he is keen to find common ground with other sectors and work collaboratively on policy development to improve education for all.

“Representing AHISA, my colleagues and friends in other independent schools is incredibly humbling,” Rev Ivey said.

“Governments have so many groups and systems that are saying different things, we need to try and have one voice about what is best for education in Australia.

“To be involved in conversations in Canberra about what is happening in education is exciting.”

He highlighted the importance of independent schools, and what points of difference they can offer to their communities.

The Rev. Ivey takes over from Yarra Valley Grammar School principal, Dr Mark Merry, who has held the chairmanship since 2017.

Rev Ivey was previously the association’s national treasurer and has also contributed more broadly to the development of educational leadership in Australia as a Fellow of the Australian Council for Educational Leaders (ACEL), and as a member of the Australian College of Educators (ACE).