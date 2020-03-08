REVEALED: 22 of Noosa’s most inspirational women

THEY are our mothers, grandmothers, daughters, sisters, nieces and aunties.

They are the women we live next door to or the strangers we pass on the street.

In conjuction with International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8, we acknowledge the women in the Noosa region who have inspired us with their remarkable efforts.

From sporting stars to animal carers, fire fighters to survivors of domestic violence, these inspirational Noosa women have shown us you can achieve anything you put your mind to.

Here are 22 of Noosa's inspirational women.

Christina Cannes

Noosa's Christina Cannes - is keen to show others how to heal after years of abuse.

As a survivor of domestic violence, Christina Cannes is now hoping to use her harrowing experiences to help others escape what in her case was a vicious cycle which almost destroyed her existence.

Bronwyn Innes

HELPING HAND: Bronwyn Innes is helping dogs impacted by the current drought crisis by helping rehome and feed them here on the Sunshine Coast. Here she is pictures with Poppy (left) and Harley Quinn.

Every few weeks, during a seven-hour road trip, Bronwyn Innes crosses from the lush landscape of Noosa's hinterland and into the dusty, ravaged, drought-lands of Moree, NSW to rescue abandoned dogs

On the way to Moree, Bronwyn's vehicle is loaded up with tinned dog food, doggie treats and kibble.

On way home the space is taken up with Moree dogs that will be rehomed on the Sunshine Coast.

Nikki Creber

Nikki A Creber has won the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award.

Nikki Creber devotes the time of a full-time job to fighting for people with Parkinson's disease, but it's a role she is committed to.

Queensland was the only Australian state without Parkinson's nurses until Mrs Creber's vocal intervention.

Nicole Cleary

Nicole Cleary of RSPCA

Noosa's RSPCA was recently awarded the prestigious team spirit award at RSPCA Queensland's Annual Awards night.

From cupcake sales to plant fairs and the annual Million Paws Walks, shelter manager Nicole Cleary has been a passionate force at the Noosa branch for over 20 years.

Ruby Noosa

Ruby Noosa

Ruby Silato (aka Ruby Noosa) started her social media career after walking away from a messy relationship with her children's father and moving into a Noosa apartment.

She now balances motherhood with engaging daily with her tens of thousands of online fans.

Nicky Mih

DO WHAT MATTERS: Since starting her charity Free to Shine, Nicky Mih has helped 753 girls in 59 rural villages.

Former school teacher Nicky Mih spent ten years helping young Cambodian women avoid sex enslavement.

Since starting her charity Free to Shine, Ms Mih has helped 753 girls in 59 rural villages.

She recently released a has released Do What Matters, a book she hoped will give people in the developed world a better perspective on life.

Mette Davis

Mette Davis is a firefighter based at the Doonan Rural Fire Brigade Station.

Doonan volunteer firefighter Mette Davis is not someone you would typically pick out of the crowd to be a firefighter.

Short-statured and petite, Mette is set to celebrate her 64th birthday this year.

She said neither age nor gender should be considered if you have the will and drive to do something for your community.

Kim Costelow

'Once you hit mid-life your body goes through a lot of changes'. Noosa resident, Kim Costelow lost nearly a third of her body weight without going for a single run.

In the past 18 months, Kim Costelow has lost close to a third of her body weight and she did it without going for a single run.

The 50-year-old decided enough was enough after she stood on the scales and looked down only to see the number that came up was alarming close to triple figures.

Amanda Stevens

FIGHT FOR LIFE: Ollie, now 2, with mum Amanda Stevens. Ollie was born prematurely at just 31 weeks.

When baby Ollie came into the world at just 31 weeks gestation it was a "nerve-racking" and emotional time for his mum, Noosa resident Amanda Stevens.

Baby Ollie was delivered via emergency caesarean at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, an experience Ms Stevens will never forget.

Lana Rogers

Maroochy Classic Ironwoman Final. Noosa Ironwoman Lana Rogers wins the event.

Noosa Heads surf lifesaver etched her name into Australian sporting history after taking out the Ironwoman Series a round early at Surfers Paradise last year.

After winning the prestigious Coolangatta Gold earlier in the year, Rogers is sure to be a name synonymous with success for many years to come.

Christine Wellfare

Christine Wellfare

With over 23 years' experience in the industry, White Lady Funerals Caloundra manager Christine Wellfare has coe a long way since spending tim ea sa exchange student in New Zealand.

"I love my job and helping people through one of the most difficult times in their lives.

"One I find an honour and privilege to do." It is this desire to help and give back to her local communities that drives Christine.

"Working as a funeral director can often be demanding and rewarding in equal measure.

"You witness family's during some of their toughest moments, but you also have the opportunity to provide guidance and support to these grieving families when they need it most," said Christine.

A proud mother of three, Christine spends as much time as she can with her family.

She also dedicates her time to Pearls For Girls - beading with nursing home groups, grief training with nurses, and talks in the community about the benefits of prepaid funerals.

She also hosts Flying Solo Support Groups for Widows and Widowers.

Louise McNeich

Louise McNeich

Louise McNeich is the owner of LMC Accounting Services and is supported by a small like-minded team of women. She manages to succeed in business while spending time with her family including her three young sons and like all working mums, Louise agrees that life can get busy and chaotic, "but even though the house may not always be tidy there will always be a smile and a laugh at the kitchen table".

Janneke Williamson

Janneke Williamson

Janneke Williamson is a mother of two and Noosa local who is the creator of The Mumsie babywearing overalls.

Since launching in 2018, The Mumsie has had an amazing response and is not only popular in Australia and NZ but has sold all over the world including Canada, USA, Asia, to Europe and the UK and recently was named a finalist in two categories of the Sunshine Coast Business Awards.

In November 2019 Janneke opened up her new store The Mumsie & Co in Noosa Junction right next to Vanilla Food and CLO Studios.

Deb Taylor

Deb Taylor

Twelve years ago Deb Taylor had a vision to create a travel adventure in Italy that promised local experiences that would immerse travellers in the rituals of Italian life.

Time in hilltop medieval towns and tiny villages to indulge in traditions that remain strong; time to stroll cobblestoned alleyways and sit in hidden piazzas that are the beating heart of every Italian town; time to engage with locals at early morning markets.

"This could only be achieved by keeping the groups small. Authentic experiences include eating at the local trattoria; hopping on the back of a Vespa to explore beyond Rome's walls; staying in a centuries-old villa in Tuscany; circumnavigating Capri in a private wooden gozzo boat; discovering Mt Etna, Sicily, in a four-wheel-drive.

Rani Wilkinson

Rani Wilkinson

Rani Wilkinson is the owner and designer of Noosa-based clothing label, ella & sunday.

She studied fashion production at East Sydney TAFE and honed her skills in a career that includes experience in both haute couture and mass production companies.

Inspired by a love of family, the label takes its name from her beautiful daughter, Ella.

Part of the ella & sunday business philosophy is, "women supporting women".

Rani works with burgeoning surface artists, both locally and abroad, to produce exclusive fabrics for use in her collections.

She also supports the role of women in the textile industry in India, working with organisations such as The Stitching Project and Women Weave, to produce stunning bespoke ­pieces that will last a lifetime.

Katrina Thorpe

Katrina Thorpe

If you can't find what you want, you have to create it, so Katrina Thorpe did.

And it is called ikatan Spa.

Katrina has always worked in the beauty and health industry as well as being a trade teacher and trainer.

From a combined marriage and business proposal to creating a destination day spa focusing on nature and wellness, Katrina found two kinds of love in one.

Apart from her award winning business, Katrina enjoys mentoring and inspiring the 18 young women who work with her at ikatan spa and finds it rewarding to see them gain confidence in themselves while embracing the ikatan culture of enjoying what they do and doing it well.

It's important, as they are the future of the ever-growing wellness industry.

Kayla Webbe

Kayla Webbe

Kayla is a genuine Sunshine Coast local, born and raised in Doonan.

Her career began in 2013 as the administration officer at Platinum Tax Solutions. Excelling in this role, she was quickly promoted to practice manager, a position she continues to hold to this day.

Kayla has set the benchmark in customer service delivery standards, attributed to her strong natural empathy, a drive to always exceed her clients' expectations, and her enthusiastic and warm personality.

Kayla maintains strong ties in the local community and is a member of the Young Business Professionals of Noosa, a networking and referral group established across a wide number of Sunshine Coast industries.

In her spare time, Kayla's interests include boxing, chilling with friends, travelling and music.

Amy Ryan

Amy Ryan

A lawyer at Sykes Pearson Miller, Amy enjoys working with her clients to achieve solutions by providing pragmatic and commercially sound advice, aiming where possible, to avoid costly and protracted court proceedings.

However, when court proceedings are required, Amy's skilfulness in advocacy becomes apparent and she has successfully represented clients ranging from private individuals to large corporations in the Family and Federal Circuit Courts of Australia along with the Supreme, District and Magistrates Courts of Queensland and QCAT.

A Noosa local, Amy is extremely community-minded and is currently serving as President of the Zonta Club of Noosa.

You will often see her volunteering at sausage sizzles, community fundraisers and awareness events.

Di Henshall

Di Henshall

Di Henshall'spassion and enormous knowledge of all things interior design stands her apart. The last five years have found her on five international architecture and interior design tours, taking her worldwide, including Iceland and South Africa.

"A renowned interior designer in LA said famously, we owe it to our clients to travel as much as possible", Di said.

"Though that sounds like an excuse for a holiday it's indeed where I draw much inspiration and a deeper knowledge of how good design works from diverse buildings and cities around the world".

Although Di's practice is housed in an imposing concrete building in Gateway Drive Noosaville (which she won Commercial Design of the Year for), the studio inside has an immediate sense of welcome and reassurance that you're in a safe haven, where your thoughts will be heard and adventures begin.

Di and her team constantly strive to produce beautiful dwellings that become the joy and pride of their clients.

Faye and Elisha Borleis

Faye and Elisha Borleis

Noosa Mats and Rugs is a family run business and has been on the Sunshine Coast for 17 years.

Director Faye Borleis works with her husband Ingo and daughter Elisha.

They offer a selection of rugs to include wool, wool blends, silk, Persian, cotton, jute, outdoor rugs and many other blends. "We have so many interesting options for your floor spaces.

It is very important to us at Noosa Mats and Rugs that our rugs are produced to the highest of standards, sourced ethically and are certified without the use of child labour," Faye said.

"We are so excited to announce that we will be moving into brand new premises 168 Eumundi Rd, and will have twice the space that we have now, which means that we can offer an even greater variety to our customers along with our new summer room, which will host a variety of coastal homewares to complement our indoor/outdoor rugs."

Simone Bell

Simone Bell.

In 2002, Simone Bell, her husband and three young daughters escaped the Sydney hustle and bustle, moving to acreage in the Noosa Hinterland.

"We'd never been here before! We came for the weekend to check out land I'd spotted on the internet. Being a city girl, it seemed so rural," she said.

"My husband fell in love with the land - I fell in love with Hastings St.

"I told him if we got there in 30 minutes, we'd buy it.

"He's never driven so fast, but he did it, and we bought it."

"Eighteen years later, we're still here."

Clare Stewart

Clare Stewart

Local businesswoman, former barrister-at-law and mum of three Clare Stewart is a passionate advocate for both the Noosa community and the women within it.

Currently running for Mayor of Noosa at the upcoming local government election, Clare established the women's networking site Dear Molly in 2017. Reaching more 85,000 people monthly, Dear Molly is focused on connecting, empowering and inspiring women in the belief that shared stories and shared experiences create the foundation of community. Clare is also a trauma survivor and board director of Youngcare - a cause close to her heart after she suffered an accident aged 23 and was told she would never walk again. Clare's resilience, combined with the skill of her medical team, proved that prediction wrong.

In the years since that life-changing moment, Clare has gone on to become a published author, renowned speaker, nationally accredited mediator, mother, and advocate for the Noosa community. She is committed to protecting the unique beauty and environment of Noosa, while furthering the interests of the region through open, accountable and transparent leadership. Clare is a believer in the power of community, and that the future depends on what each of us does every day.