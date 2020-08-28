REVEALED: Coast schools with most suspensions
There were more than 40,000 school disciplinary absences in Queensland schools in the second half of last year, including more than 850 expulsions.
Perhaps more shocking was more than a third of those suspensions and expulsions were for primary school children.
The Department of Education has produced a report after collating data from all schools, detailing the disciplinary absences from every combined, secondary, primary, and special school across the state.
FIGHT VIDEO: Parents rage over Maroochy High punishment
‘It destroyed us’: Boy still suffering after bully attack
The disciplinary absences were divided into short suspensions (1 to 10 days), long suspensions (11 to 20 days), exclusions and cancellations.
“A student may be excluded where behaviour is so serious that suspension is inadequate to deal with the behaviour or for contravention of a Behaviour Improvement Condition,” the report states.
“Exclusion prohibits a student from attending one or more state educational institutions for a nominated period of not more than 12 months or permanently.”
Here are the 20 Sunshine Coast schools with the most suspensions from Semester 2, last year.
|Sunshine Coast School
|Number of disciplinary absences in Semester 2 2019
|Nambour State College
|228
Caboolture State High School
|205
Maroochydore State High School
|150
Caloundra State High School
|147
Burnside State High School
|142
Beerwah State High School
|139
Mountain Creek State High School
|134
Gympie State High School
|122
Kawana Waters State College
|115
Bribie Island State High School
|110
Noosa District State High School
|101
Sunshine Beach State High School
|88
Burnside State School
|70
Coolum State High School
|54
Maleny State High School
|54
Beerwah State School
|33
Gympie West State School
|32
Caboolture East State School
|30
Caboolture Special School
|26
Caloundra State School
|23
Across the state, the three schools with the highest number of suspensions were Ipswich State High School, 396, Redbank Plains State High School, 368, and Urangan State High School, 354.