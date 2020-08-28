REVEALED: Coast schools with most suspensions

The 20 Coast schools with the highest numbers of suspensions have been revealed. Picture: iStock

The 20 Coast schools with the highest numbers of suspensions have been revealed. Picture: iStock

There were more than 40,000 school disciplinary absences in Queensland schools in the second half of last year, including more than 850 expulsions.

Perhaps more shocking was more than a third of those suspensions and expulsions were for primary school children.

The Department of Education has produced a report after collating data from all schools, detailing the disciplinary absences from every combined, secondary, primary, and special school across the state.

The disciplinary absences were divided into short suspensions (1 to 10 days), long suspensions (11 to 20 days), exclusions and cancellations.

“A student may be excluded where behaviour is so serious that suspension is inadequate to deal with the behaviour or for contravention of a Behaviour Improvement Condition,” the report states.

“Exclusion prohibits a student from attending one or more state educational institutions for a nominated period of not more than 12 months or permanently.”

Here are the 20 Sunshine Coast schools with the most suspensions from Semester 2, last year.

Sunshine Coast School Number of disciplinary absences in Semester 2 2019 Nambour State College 228 Caboolture State High School 205 Maroochydore State High School 150 Caloundra State High School 147 Burnside State High School 142 Beerwah State High School 139 Mountain Creek State High School 134 Gympie State High School 122 Kawana Waters State College 115 Bribie Island State High School 110 Noosa District State High School 101 Sunshine Beach State High School 88 Burnside State School 70 Coolum State High School 54 Maleny State High School 54 Beerwah State School 33 Gympie West State School 32 Caboolture East State School 30 Caboolture Special School 26 Caloundra State School 23

Across the state, the three schools with the highest number of suspensions were Ipswich State High School, 396, Redbank Plains State High School, 368, and Urangan State High School, 354.