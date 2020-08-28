Menu
The 20 Coast schools with the highest numbers of suspensions have been revealed. Picture: iStock
Education

REVEALED: Coast schools with most suspensions

Matt Collins
28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
There were more than 40,000 school disciplinary absences in Queensland schools in the second half of last year, including more than 850 expulsions.

Perhaps more shocking was more than a third of those suspensions and expulsions were for primary school children.

The Department of Education has produced a report after collating data from all schools, detailing the disciplinary absences from every combined, secondary, primary, and special school across the state.

FIGHT VIDEO: Parents rage over Maroochy High punishment

‘It destroyed us’: Boy still suffering after bully attack

The disciplinary absences were divided into short suspensions (1 to 10 days), long suspensions (11 to 20 days), exclusions and cancellations.

“A student may be excluded where behaviour is so serious that suspension is inadequate to deal with the behaviour or for contravention of a Behaviour Improvement Condition,” the report states.

“Exclusion prohibits a student from attending one or more state educational institutions for a nominated period of not more than 12 months or permanently.”

Here are the 20 Sunshine Coast schools with the most suspensions from Semester 2, last year.

Sunshine Coast SchoolNumber of disciplinary absences in Semester 2 2019
Nambour State College 228

Caboolture State High School

205

Maroochydore State High School

150

Caloundra State High School

147

Burnside State High School

142

Beerwah State High School

139

Mountain Creek State High School

134

Gympie State High School

122

Kawana Waters State College

115

Bribie Island State High School

110

Noosa District State High School

101

Sunshine Beach State High School

88

Burnside State School

70

Coolum State High School

54

Maleny State High School

54

Beerwah State School

33

Gympie West State School

32

Caboolture East State School

30

Caboolture Special School

26

Caloundra State School

23

Across the state, the three schools with the highest number of suspensions were Ipswich State High School, 396, Redbank Plains State High School, 368, and Urangan State High School, 354.

