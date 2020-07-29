REVEALED: 10 Sunshine Coast parents behaving badly

These are the badly behaved parents that went through Coast courts over the past month.

Grandma caught laundering drug trafficking dough

A "wilfully blind" grandmother who agreed to help her daughter's friend ended up getting tangled in a drug trafficking web.

Kerri-Anne McInnes, 58, pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court to money laundering recklessly.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court McInnes was involved in money laundering over a 14-week period from June to September 2018.

McInnes received close to $26,000 from Joshua Mark Cowan.

The court heard allegations Cowan had a methamphetamine trafficking business and McInnes' daughter, Megan McInnes, was involved as well.

Judge Anthony Rafter sentenced her to one year jail, wholly suspended for two years.

A conviction was recorded.

Kerri-Ann McInnes.

'Your child or your drugs': Meth dad's ultimatum

A drug driving dad who can't seem to kick his methamphetamine habit has been told by a magistrate that he needs to decide between his child or his drugs and a fast path to jail.

Peter Andrew Murchie, 48, pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to drug driving and driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court police stopped Murchie on March 10 at 8pm on Caloundra Rd at Meridan Plains.

The court heard Murchie admitted to police he thought his licence might be suspended and that he should not have been driving.

Checks revealed that Murchie had been disqualified from driving until April 30, next year.

"He submitted to a roadside drug test after making some admissions to recent drug use," Sergeant Lydford said.

The test revealed a positive result for methampethamine.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin sentenced him to six months in jail, with an immediate parole release date.

Murchie was also disqualified for driving for another three years.

Peter Andrew Murchie.

Mum jailed for stealing hospital-bound friend's car

A mum has been jailed for stealing a car from a hospital-bound friend who had offered her shelter from an alleged domestic violence relationship.

Sandra Olive Margaret Weston pleaded guilty to eight charges by videolink in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court, including disqualified driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

Police prosecutor James Allen told the court because Weston had continually been caught driving while disqualified, a jail term would be the appropriate deterrent.

The court heard Weston was given six months' jail with immediate parole for disqualified driving in December 2018.

"She is someone in my submission who doesn't comply with the orders of the court," Mr Allen said.

"She's been taken in by the victim and later left with the vehicle. She took the victim's car without permission and converted it for her own use."

The court heard Weston had been taken in by a friend after leaving an allegedly abusive relationship and had been in custody since July 3 after stealing the woman's vehicle.

Weston was jailed for nine months, with a parole release date set at October 2.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Convictions were recorded.

Sandra Weston

Meth mum assaults security guards after stealing groceries



A mum who assaulted three security guards in a carpark after she was caught stealing more than $400 of groceries said her meth problem was to blame.

Kirsty Anne Dunstan, 29 pleaded guilty to six charges in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court, including stealing and common assault.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court Dunstan went to Kawana Shoppingworld on October 12 at 10am.

The court heard Dunstan went to Big W and stole a number of items including clothing and fishing equipment.

At 10.36am that same day, Dunstan went to Woolworths and selected groceries to the value of $449.

The court heard security were called and the goods were seized, where they also found the Big W items.

Dunstan was then escorted back to the security office to wait for police.

"She then punched a victim and the other victim intervened to assist in restraining Dunstan in her assault," Sgt Lydford said.

"She then threw another punch at the first victim while being restrained by the other two.

"Then outside in the carpark, the victim began to intervene when her colleague is punched.

"The victim attempts to restrain the defendant and the defendant knees the victim in the stomach and punches are then thrown at the victim's face, causing her glasses to fall off."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist sentenced her to six months jail with an immediate parole release date.

He also gave her 18 months probation.

Convictions were recorded.

Kirsty Dunstan.

Father 'repeatedly' punches teen in head to defend son

A father decided to take his son's fight into his hands by beating up a 15-year-old boy at a skate park, a court has heard.

Nathan Kahu Matthews, 49, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm in the Maroochydore District Court.

Crown Prosecutor Alex Stark told the court Matthew's son and the 15-year-old victim were fighting at a skate park after the victim allegedly stole his son's phone on January 24, 2018.

The court heard Matthews stepped in when the fight turned physical and the victim had the upper hand.

"He's thrown the victim into the bull bar of his LandCruiser utility and repeatedly punched him to the head," Mr Stark said.

The court heard the victim escaped mainly with bruises and scratches.

"Somewhat disconcertingly, he threatened to drown him at one point overheard by people, until finally his partner approached him and told him to put him down because people were watching," Mr Stark said.

Matthews was sentenced to a year of probation.

No conviction was recorded.

Dad caught driving on meth in middle of school run

A father who was busted driving on meth while taking his two children to school has said he became addicted to illicit drugs after a workplace accident.

Oscar Johan Thielen faced Caloundra Magistrates Court after spending 21 days in custody and pleaded guilty to 26 charges, including possessing dangerous drugs, stealing, producing dangerous drugs and two charges of drug driving.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court Thielen was facing stealing charges from 2015, after DNA from his blood left at the scene linked him to stealing petrol from multiple cars during the night of May 9, 2015.

The court also heard that in February this year, Thielen was dropping his two daughters off to school when he was intercepted by police for a roadside drug test.

He returned a positive result for methamphetamine and cannabis.

The court also heard that search warrants executed at his house by police in February and March his year found dangerous drugs.

Thielen was sentenced to three months' jail, suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay restitution to the victims he stole petrol from.

Convictions were recorded.

Irate nan faces court for abusing school staff in pyjamas

An angry grandma was arrested after she hurled abuse at school staff and smashed a glass vase while dressed in her pyjamas.

Rebecca Rae Palmer, 48, faced Caloundra Magistrates Court after her outburst at Glasshouse Mountains State School earlier this year.

The Beerwah grandmother entered the office of Glasshouse Mountains School with her grandson about 10am on March 9.

Palmer asked to see the principal but was told she wasn't at the school because she was unwell.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said Palmer became upset and shouted "this is bull s---, she is never here".

The court heard Palmer began demanding the staff member answer questions about her grandson.

She was told she would have to make an appointment to come back and see the principal.

"This went on until the defendant repeatedly swore at staff members and said 'This is f------- ridiculous'," Senior Constable Brewer told the court.

"Her grandson was crying and trying to stop the defendant while this was occurring.

"The defendant has then said something, stood up and proceeded to swipe a glass potted plant from the credenza cupboard onto the floor, causing it to smash."

Palmer was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

Rebecca Rae Palmer has faced court for abusing school staff and smashing a vase.

Dad high on ice gives police fake name

A disqualified driver high on ice gave police a fake name both times he was caught, because he was "panicked," a court heard.

Aaron Elliot Ford pleaded guilty to five charges in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court including drug driving and disqualified driving.

Police prosecutor James Allen told the court that at 7pm on April 2, Ford was intercepted in Buderim.

Checks revealed his licence had been disqualified on February 2 for six months for a drink driving charge.

Ford admitted to using ice and returned a positive roadside drug test result.

"On April 2, the defendant was required to provide his drivers licence, which he said he didn't have it with him," Mr Allen said.

"Police asked him to state his full and correct name and warned him if he didn't it would be an offence.

"He stated that his name was Jason Edward Ford which police believed to be a false name but he insisted it was correct."

The court heard that police were able to establish Ford's identity and charged him with providing false information.

Magistrate Rod Madsen fined Ford $4100 and disqualified him from driving for two years and three months.

Drunk mum caught driving 'erratically' with baby

A mum blew more than four times the legal limit after driving erratically with her baby and young child in the car.

Cassie Faye Andrew, 36, initially denied having driven to Coles Peregian on March 31.

But police didn't buy her story when they found heat was coming off the bonnet of her Ford wagon.

They had been called to the supermarket carpark by members of the public who had witnessed her driving erratically.

"Police spoke to the defendant who was unsteady on her feet and at one stage fell over," police prosecutor Lee Allan said.

"Members of the public were caring for her children aged approximately three, and six months."

An initial breath test returned a positive indication for alcohol but Andrew, from Peregian Springs, refused to partake in a second test.

She was taken to Coolum Police Station where she again refused a test and attempted to pull away from police.

Andrew eventually returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.225 per cent.

Senior Constable Allan said Andrew told police she was with her kids in a park near her home when she drank three or four vodkas between 3pm and 5pm.

She was also fined $800 for high range drink driving and disqualified from driving for six months.

No convictions were recorded.

Cassie Faye Andrew, 36, was caught "erratically" high range drink driving with her two young children in the car.

'Wrong road' leads ice mum to court

A Maroochydore mum caught with ice and drug utensils said she "took the wrong road" that led her to court.

Jade Michelle Gripske pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter said police found 1.6g of ice, a glass pipe with burnt crystal residue, a set of electric scales with methamphetamine residue and a butane torch after conducting a search at a Warana home on January 23.

"Police located a butane torch which the defendant stated it was used for lighting a glass pipe to smoke illicit drugs and made full admissions to knowing it was an offence to have that item," he said.

The 45-year-old initially requested an adjournment but was told "you've had enough" by magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

Drug raid charges a 'blessing in disguise' for young man

Gripske told the court she had recently "experienced something bad" and said that may have prompted her behaviour.

"I don't like coming here," she said.

"I took the wrong road."

Mr Stjernqvist acknowledged Gripske's hardships and offered his advice to "stay away" from Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

The mother was fined $800 and no conviction was recorded.