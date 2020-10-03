Menu
Real Estate Institute of Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella says the Sunshine Coast property market has proven itself to be “solid and resilient” throughout the June quarter.
Real Estate Institute of Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella says the Sunshine Coast property market has proven itself to be "solid and resilient" throughout the June quarter.
REVEALED: Coast’s best and worst property hot spots

Matt Collins
3rd Oct 2020 5:00 AM
A recent Queensland real estate report has outlined the outstanding showing by Sunshine Coast property prices during the last COVID-effected quarter – but the long term outlook is less favourable for some popular towns.

According to Real Estate Institute of Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella, the Sunshine Coast property market has proven itself to be “solid and resilient” throughout the June quarter.

The real estate institute’s quarterly Queensland market monitor report revealed the current median property prices for all towns across the state.

Few would be surprised by the continued success of Noosa’s property market, which saw median house prices jump to nearly $840,000, an increase of 1.9 per cent.

Outside the tourist powerhouse, median house prices rose to $605,000 across the Sunshine Coast, an increase of 1.7 per cent.

Infograph on Sunshine Coast property prices from the REIQ's quarterly Queensland market monitor report.

On a broader perspective, the report outlined median property prices over the past five years, with some very interesting results.

The tables below show the Coast’s top ten best and worst performing median property prices over the past five years.

The top three performing towns were Noosa Heads (68 per cent), Bokarina (58.5 per cent) and the Hinterland town Cooran (47 per cent).

Perhaps not surprising for some, Noosa Head’s median property prices have boomed by more than 60 per cent in the last five years.

Followers of the Sunshine Coast’s property market may be surprised that atop the list of worst performing towns was beachside town Marcoola (-10.3 per cent), followed by Cooran’s acreage properties (4.4 per cent), and Caloundra West (11.1 per cent).

Marcoola Beach median property prices went backwards over the last five years.

Regardless of the figures, the REIQ CEO said there were still plenty of opportunities for young families attempting to get into the property market.

“There is no doubt it is becoming more expensive to live on the Coast, but there are still places where you can pick up a property for under $500,000,” Ms Mercorella said.

For towns such as Nambour, based on last quarter’s figures, median property prices rose to $430,000, a quarterly growth of 1.2 per cent.

“There is a reason we call it the property ladder,” Ms Mercorella said.

“If families start in a more modest area where they can get a foot in the door then their dollar goes further.

“I do think there is still affordability on the Coast, but you have to know where to look.”

Coast towns with the highest percentage of median property price growth over the past five years:

TownMedian price (current)Median price (Five years ago)Per cent growth
Noosa Heads$1,214,000$722,50068 per cent
Bokarina$840,000$530,00058.5 per cent
Cooran$430,000$292,50047 per cent
Noosaville$1,080,000$750,00044 per cent
Pomona$530,000$370,00043.2 per cent
Warana$760,000$545,00039.4 per cent
Mudjimba$720,000$560,00036.1 per cent
Coolum$701,250$516,50035.8 per cent
Maroochydore$640,000$496,24032 per cent
Coes Creek$472,500$364,00029.8 per cent

Coast towns with the lowest percentage of median property price growth over the past five years:

TownMedian price (current)Median price (Five years ago)Per cent growth
Marcoola$650,000$725,000-10.3 per cent
Cooran (acreage)$590,000$565,0004.4 per cent
Caloundra West$480,000$432,00011.1 per cent
Glasshouse Mountains$485,000$420,00015.5 per cent
Twin Waters$812,000$702,50015.6 per cent
Little Mountain$580,000$500,00016 per cent
Pelican Waters$772,500$660,00017 per cent
Mooloolah Valley$481,000$407,50018 per cent
Beerwah$465,000$392,00018.6 per cent
Sippy Downs$530,000$447,00018.6 per cent
