REVEALED: Coast's richest young person worth $47m

THE COAST'S richest young man is a fitness mogul worth $47 million.

Jetts founder Brendon Levenson has officially cracked the country's top 50, coming in at 47th in this year's Australian Financial Review Young Rich List.

The 37-year-old has climbed the ladder, moving from 59th in 2016 into the top 50 this year.

Jetts founding director, Brendon Levenson. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily Che Chapman

Mr Levenson established the 24-hour gym phenomenon on the Coast, the first gym opening in Mooloolaba.

He's pressing on with overseas expansion plans a year after selling the business to Quadrant Private Equity in a $100 million deal.

Mr Levenson is the only Sunshine Coaster to make the 100-strong list for 2017.