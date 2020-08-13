REVEALED: Every Qld business gone bust in 2020

Sign of the times: will measures to prop up struggling businesses actually cause more of them to fail?

Temporary measures designed to prevent Australian companies from becoming insolvent could ultimately send more of them to the wall and provide the breeding ground for dodgy operators.

Business leaders are now calling on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to take a greater role to put a stop to the dodgy practices.

They say the measures may be supporting "zombie businesses" which could cause more companies to fail, while other firms are taking the opportunity to purposely run down their assets.

The government is currently deciding whether some 80 temporary regulatory measures announced by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in March should be extended beyond September 25, when they are due to expire.

The measures restricted the conditions through which creditors could initiate insolvency proceedings against companies, and increased the time limit for action on a statutory demand for payment from three weeks to six months.

The changes have had a dramatic effect, saving many thousands of jobs in the short term. The number of companies becoming insolvent during June fell to 510, less than half the five-year June average of 1134. In Queensland the drop has also been stark, with insolvencies declining from a June average of 224 to 114 this year.

CreditorWatch CEO Patrick Coghlan told News Corp that while extending the relaxed insolvency measures might seem appealing given the harsh economic environment, the measures were "supporting zombie businesses that are continuing to take on more debt" which could ultimately create a domino effect of failing businesses.

"We could see that domino effect because these secondary business to fail when they probably could have survived if they knew which companies were ultimately trading insolvent now," he said.

Companies across all industries were now waiting an average of 44 days for payment for services - up from 14 days in 2019, Mr Coghlan said.

Payment times in agriculture, manufacturing and construction were holding up pretty well, he said, whereas in administrative services, transport, warehousing and rental hire, they were as much as seven times longer than they were pre-COVID.

"That is really the leading indicator of delinquency, the first thing that we see when we see a debtor is heading to administration," Mr Coghlan said.

Professor Jason Harris from the University of Sydney said the relaxation of the insolvency laws was "kicking the can down the road", while Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kare Carnell has warned of an "insolvency tsunami" once the laws are retightened.

Professor Harris from the University of Sydney said some businesses were using the "hibernation period" to purposely run down the assets of their companies.

"(It) creates the clear opportunity for what we might call dodgy pre-insolvency advisers, dodgy phoenix operators, who can be basically strip the assets of a company over that six month period and then when the protection period ends, they can hand off effectively a hollowed-out shell to a liquidator, knowing full well that the liquidator won't have any assets in which to conduct proper investigations or take enforcement action," he said.

"Insolvency practitioners tell me that they're very concerned about this happening right now and really what we're going to need is ASIC to be taking a far greater role in supporting investigation and enforcement action by liquidators, and taking enforcement action itself."

Mr Coghlan voiced similar concerns.

"We know from previous economic or natural disasters, and this is a combination of both, that where there is chaos there is the opportunity for people to take advantage," he said.

Thousands of companies could become insolvent very quickly once regulations changed, Mr Coghlan said, and that would mean "liquidators and ASIC will have a huge amount of companies to take a look at, and that means illegal phoenix activity, fraudulent activity, that sort of thing has a better chance of slipping through the cracks."

Robin Erskine, an insolvency expert of 30 years at Melbourne firm Brooke Bird, said unregulated advisers coulds cause even greater damage to already fragile finances.

"Unfortunately, and you see this every time there is a government payment of any sort … we saw it with the superannuation scams unfortunately. You get people using it for their own benefits that puts businesses in an even worse place."