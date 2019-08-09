Revealed: First images of proposed Adventure Playground

Digital impression of the proposed new nature-based hinterland playground at Cooroy.

IT’S not just some kids’ playground – it’s a full-on adventure park.

Finally, Noosa News can reveal digital images of the proposed new Hinterland Adventure Playground in Cooroy, one of Noosa Council’s largest infrastructure investments in recent times.

“It will be uniquely Noosa and an iconic feature of Cooroy and the Noosa hinterland,” said Mayor Tony Wellington, who this week exclusively unveiled a series of 3D visualisation images of the proposed park.

The vacant site near Cooroy Creek will be transformed into “one of Australia’s finest” play spaces for children of all ages and abilities.

The mayor said council had released new concept images to give the community a more accurate picture of what is being considered for the green field site in front of Cooroy Library.

“There has been a lot of conjecture about the playground and what will be included, so we hope these images show the community the design proposals and how this nature-based play area will inspire the imagination of children and adults alike,” he said.

“Our design staff have collaborated with some of the best playground consultants to deliver a positive, engaging and fun experience that will be unique to Noosa.”

The facility has been intentionally designed to use natural elements and inspire nature-based learning.

The development will include more than 60 new car spaces plus public toilet facilities, all of which will meet the growing needs of residents and visitors.

“Cooroy Chamber of Commerce has been asking for both more parking and more public toilets, so we are pleased to be able to meet those requests in the design of this landmark facility,” the mayor said.

“The designs feature a series of natural-themed play areas with a timber maze, meandering paths, picnic and barbecue areas, a dual flying fox, giant natural climbing structures and a replicated creek water play area.

“There is also an open space to toss a frisbee, plus native gardens to explore.

“We need to be mindful that a fully-grown tree canopy, as shown in the design images, will take about five years to achieve. But if the community is happy with what they see, everything else in the design pictures could be ready from opening day.

“We have received a $2.8 million grant from the Queensland Government through the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program and council is contributing the remainder. The grant provides 60 per cent of the remaining funding with council committing the other 40 per cent.”

Cr Wellington said the playground had been on council’s to-do list for some years.

“It has consistently appeared in our Operational and Corporate Plans, and there has been a good deal of dialogue with community representatives,” he said.

“In fact, council has been discussing a playground in this space since the early 2000s when a master plan was developed for the Mill Place precinct.

“So it’s quite satisfying that the project is now becoming a reality, albeit on a somewhat grander scale than originally envisioned.”