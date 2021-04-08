Revealed: Full criminal records of high-ranking bikies

The criminal histories of Ali Bazzi, Mohamed Hijazi and Tarek Zahed have been laid bare in court documents, as part of an ongoing legal crackdown.

Ali Bazzi, Mohamed "Mick" Hijazi and Tarek Zahed are the latest targets of serious crime prevention orders, with police alleging in court documents the trio are helping Comanchero bikie boss Mark Buddle to run his criminal operations.

Buddle fled Australia in 2016 and has spent the last few years living in Dubai.

The Daily Telegraph can now reveal details of the strict orders NSW Police are seeking against Bazzi, Hijazi and Zahed, including a ban on them wearing bikie-related jewellery and anything that features "The Fat Mexican" which is the Bandidos mascot.

The once rarely used serious crime prevention orders - which can only be approved by the NSW Supreme Court - have become a key police tool in recent years, as they look to crackdown on bikies and criminals.

NSW Police have applied for a serious crime prevention order against Comanchero Ali Bazzi (right) a close associate of the bikie gang’s national president Mark Buddle (left).

Fellow high-ranking Commanchero Tarek Zahed is also facing an application for an SCPO by NSW Police. Picture: NCA NewsWire/James Gourley

Documents filed in court allege Bazzi, Hijazi and Zahed "each participate in a criminal group, either the Bandidos or Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang".

"The participants of (these gangs) are known to participate in joint criminal enterprises in order to undertake drug trafficking activities as well as criminal acts of violence," the documents read.

As part of their application to police, the court also outlined the extensive criminal records of all three men.

By far the most serious record belongs to Zahed, who police allege is Buddle's chief lieutenant in Australia.

Zahed has been convicted of 12 offences including dealing with more than $100,000 that was the proceeds of crime, discharging a firearm in an attempt to cause grievous bodily harm and maliciously causing a dog to inflict harm on another person.

Despite being believed to be among Buddle's closest friends, Bazzi's criminal history is relatively modest.

His only conviction came for supplying prohibited drugs.

So strict are the applications, that police want the trio not to be allowed to even have gang-related posters on their wall including “The Fat Mexican”.

Mohamed "Mick" Hijazi is a former high-ranking Comanchero member, but in recent times has made the switch to the Bandidos.

When served with his summons last month he was in South Australia setting up a new Bandidos chapter.

Hijazi has been convicted of two stalking and intimidation charges, a break and enter offence, and damaging property.

He also spent 21 months in prison after the District Court convicted him of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Commander of the Criminal Groups Squad Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said last month the strict orders had been applied for as Bazzi, Hijazi and Zahed had "shown little regard to previous legal ramifications".

"The Criminal Groups Squad have led the investigation into the three men that has resulted in the application of the SCPOs in the Supreme Court," Det Supt Critchlow said.

"If successful, these individuals can expect the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, along with officers from across the state, to ensure they are compliant with the orders at all times, night and day, wherever they are."

If approved, the serious crime prevention orders will mean Bazzi, Hijazi and Zahed must notify police of all mobile phones, computers, iPads and even fax machines they own.

If the SCPOs are approved, the trio will be banned from wearing club colours. Picture: Searle Jono

The Comancheros have long been one of the most prominent and influential bikie gangs in Australia. Picture: Supplied

They would also have to provide their residential address and only stay at those addresses.

Details about any car they would be driving or a passenger in would have to be supplied to police - 12 hours ahead of time.

All three men would also be banned from possessing more than $10,000 cash on them at any one time.

If approved, Bazzi, Hijazi and Zahed cannot have any association with each other, or anyone linked to the Comancheros or Bandidos OMCGs, and will also be banned from wearing their bikie colours.

So strict are the applications, that police want the trio not to be allowed to even have gang-related posters on their wall, or jewellery with gang-related mottos or symbols - such as Bandidos logo "The Fat Mexican".

Zahed has been convicted of 12 offences. Picture: Julian Andrews