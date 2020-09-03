Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
News

REVEALED: How long border jumpers ran free in Darling Downs

Michael Nolan
Alexia Austin
3rd Sep 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have been fined after they crossed into Queensland illegally at a regional checkpoint and spent days travelling the state.

"On August 16, police will allege two people illegally crossed the Queensland border checkpoint at Mungindi-Collarenebri Road, Mungindi," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Investigations commenced and on August 20, police identified the two people as a 27-year-old Pittsworth man and a 21-year-old Goondiwindi man.

"On August 28, both men were issued a penalty infringement notice for failing to comply with COVID-19 Border Directions (CHO- Enter Qld)."

Initial reports stated the men were intercepted in Goondiwindi on Friday.

Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.

Police are also conducting daily patrols of the roads nearby.

border border jumper coronavirus covid19 queensland police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home just west of Brisbane is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland in the past 24 hours. It comes as sewage testing has exposed...

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        Premium Content Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        News ’Inconsistent and disproportionate’: Beat turned up on borders

        Feathers fly as FIFO visitors threatened by boaties

        Premium Content Feathers fly as FIFO visitors threatened by boaties

        Environment Bird survey volunteers were disappointed to see children with dogs running around...

        Hoon highway: Cop’s calls to ban Teewah camping

        Premium Content Hoon highway: Cop’s calls to ban Teewah camping

        Health A fatal crash which claimed the life of a teenager has sparked calls from a senior...