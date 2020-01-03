Menu
A new luxury tower with a design inspired by surfboards and aeroplanes is planned for a site overlooking one of the world’s most famous surf breaks.
Property

Revealed: How surfing inspired a new luxury tower design

by ANDREW POTTS
3rd Jan 2020
A DEVELOPER wants to build a luxury tower inspired by surfboards and aeroplanes to overlook one of the world's most famous surf breaks.

Broadbeach developer M2Space has unveiled plans for The Point, a 14-storey "skyhome" mid-rise building planned for a Coolangatta site overlooking Kirra Beach.

It will feature 13 three-bedroom units which each take out a single floor and one two-bedroom apartment.

Artist impression of The Point at Kirra tower development. Picture: Supplied
The 635sq m site is on the corner of Musgrave and Winston streets near the Kirra Surf building and is currently home to a single-storey residential house. It will be demolished to make way for the tower, which will have just 41 bedrooms.

A planning report on the project reveals the tower's design is inspired by the longboards used by surfers at Kirra's famous beaches as well as being located close to Gold Coast Airport.

What the rooftop will look like. Picture: Supplied
"The Kirra skyline is generally characterised by more regular-shaped buildings with clearly defined horizontal and vertical elements," the report says.

"The proposed development has been designed to incorporate elements of this design language in addition to providing a unique built form that speaks to the significance of the longboard and aeroplane and their relevance to the local area."

The tower’s design is inspired by planes and surfboards. Picture: Supplied
Plans filed with the council reveal the tower would have a rooftop space with a pool overlooking the beach and greenery.

It is the first time a development has been proposed for the site.

M2Space, according to its website, is a boutique property development, architecture and project management group which has been involved in projects across the city.

The project will go before council for approval later this year.

