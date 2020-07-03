REVEALED: Life inside Gold Coast quarantine hotel

A WOMAN stuck inside the Gold Coast's sole quarantine hotel for two weeks says she has seen none of the alleged sexual shenanigans that have embroiled a safe haven in Victoria.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, has given an insight into what it is like to stay at coronavirus quarantine hotel Voco in Surfers Paradise.

"I've only seen military guards and police on site as I can't leave my room to see anyone," the woman said.

"The only time we actually see anybody is when they drop off food at the door in a plastic bag. They say 'breakfast' and they're gone."

Her comments seem vastly different to what is alleged to have occurred within a Melbourne quarantine hotel this week.

A taxpayer-funded probe will look into security guard claims they received only minimal training before being deployed to work, alleged sexual encounters with guests, and sleeping on the job. Other alarming claims from insiders about the Melbourne fiasco include guards shaking hands, sharing lifts and letting quarantined guests go between rooms to play cards.

The woman was checked into the Voco last week after returning home from New Zealand. She was stuck in NZ for months after her mother died the day before the country went into lockdown.

The woman said that after landing at Brisbane, it was "extremely weird" going through the empty airport.

She said the only test she had so far was a temperature check at the airport.

She said it had been more than a week since she had fresh air or any human contact.

"I'm in a room and it's a beautiful hotel, but you cannot get fresh air," she said.

"The windows can't open, there is no balcony and you're not allowed to go just out into the hallway to walk up and back.

"You're not allowed to leave your room at all.

"All I can see are cars moving around and I can almost see my house.

"I feel claustrophobic.

"(In Brisbane's) quarantine hotel there is an outside space, a courtyard you can walk around in. But there's nothing here."

Asked about meals, the woman jokingly said she was going to be "20kg heavier" because of the amount of food provided.

"For breakfast I had a big croissant with ham and cheese. I was also given a chocolate bar, muffin, cornflakes and milk, juice, biscuits and fruit.

"My drawers are filled with snacks - Freddos, biscuits, cans of Coke …"

The woman was concerned about the cleanliness of the room, saying that after more than 600 people have stayed there, "how do I know it's being cleaned properly?"

