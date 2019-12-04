REVEALED: Littleproud spends $280K in three months

WORK EXPENSES: Member for Maranoa David Littleproud spent more than $70,000 in the past three months. Picture: Kym Smith

IN THE past three months Member for Maranoa David Littleproud has spent more than $287,000 in work related costs.

The Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority said the Warwick-based MP spent $15,865 on domestic flights and a further $14,924 in travel allowances.

One of the most expensive purchases made by Littleproud were some new flags from July 1 until July 31 priced at $11,500 with the total administrative costs coming in at $64,607.

Items such as software upgrades, photocopying and water refills were also on the list of spendings for his office.

The most hefty travel related expense were three separately leased private-plated vehicles by the MP, costing $2071 each.

The total price of car-related costs for the three months came in at $18,824.

The list also included three family trips from Brisbane to Canberra which cost the tax payer $3477.

With an electorate covering more than 40 per cent of Queensland, Littleproud visited areas such as Roma, Goodiwindi, Winton, Blackall and Barcaldine as part of his duties as the member for Maranoa.

Littleproud did not make any overseas trip between July and September.

In the past three months his employee costs had significantly reduced by more than $100,000.

From April to June the costs were $197,516 but dropped down to $70,611 from July until September.

The total work expenses for the Member for Maranoa came in at $287,014.83.

The report of the work expenses for all federal MPs included a breakdown of the travelling allowances, car costs, office administrative costs and travel expenses.

The costs covered all expenses between July and September this year.

To view the total work expenses for all federal politicians visit the IPEA website.