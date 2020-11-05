REVEALED: Major Coast waterways slip in health ratings

As good as it looks – that is rating of the latest report card for the Noosa River’s water quality.

As good as it looks – that is rating of the latest report card for the Noosa River’s water quality.

Noosa and Pumicestone Passage catchments lead the way for the Sunshine Coast’s water quality in the Healthy Land and Water 2020 Report Card.

The report, released on Thursday, gave the systems A- ratings, while the Maroochy catchment has slipped from a B- to a C+.

The Mooloolah catchment dropped from a C+ to a C rating, with plenty of improvement to climb back to the B rating it achieved in 2016.

Troubled waters as river health shows rapid decline

Creek flows a big water quality risk

The independent assessment of southeast Queensland’s flowing economic lifeblood is now in its 20th year of intensive data collection and reporting.

And despite the variance in waterway health on the Sunshine Coast, all four systems have been rated 4.5 stars for their socio economic importance to their communities.

Healthy Land and Water CEO Julie McLellan speaks about the release off the waterways report cards.

For Noosa it signalled a drop from last year’s 5 star rating, while Maroochy, Mooloolah and Pumicestone all improved from 4 stars.

Even though the Noosa catchment remained in excellent condition, the report card found pollutant loads were high in sediment and nutrients generated from the land.

“The freshwater creeks remain excellent even though water quality and bug community health declined at Ringtail Creek,” the report said.

“This was offset by improvements in fish and bug community health at Burgess Creek.”

At Maroochy, the pollutant loads were very high within the catchment mostly due to high intensity flood events in January and February that took sediment from highly urbanised and rural areas.

“The health of freshwater creeks remained excellent despite slight declines in bug community health,” the report said.

“This was offset by a slight improvement in fish community health.

“Water clarity and ecosystem processes remain excellent.”

The report found Mooloolah was susceptible to hillslope erosion and landslips in the upper catchment with significant rain earlier in the year potentially activating these high-risk areas.

“The health of freshwater creeks declined from good to fair, due to significant declines in bug health in the Diamond Valley and Meridan Plains,” the report said.

“Ecosystem processes and fish community health showed slight improvements.”

In Pumicestone the pollutant loads were very low with a slight decrease in sediment generated from the land.

“Freshwater health remains excellent due to a slight improvement in fish community health, particularly in Bluegum Creek which improved from very poor to excellent,” the report read. “Macroinvertebrate health declined slightly however water quality and ecosystem processes remain excellent.”

The socio economic survey said 42 per cent of Noosa residents recreated in or alongside their local waterway at least daily, among the highest in southeast Queensland.

Healthy Land and Water CEO Julie McLellan said Noosa Council was investing in protecting and enhancing this much-loved community and environmental asset for future generations to enjoy.

Pumicestone Passage at Bulcock Beach is as good as it gets for Coast waterways.

“Based on results from our community survey, extremely high numbers of residents (83 per cent) are satisfied with the access and usability of their local waterways,” Ms McLellan said.

“With 78 per cent of residents recreating in or alongside their local waterway at least weekly, it is clear that Noosa residents love and value their waterways.”

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said the rating reflected the level of personal benefit gained from the catchment.

“It’s great to see our river and the connected creeks and estuaries are so dear to so many of our residents, and that the catchment remains very healthy,” Cr Stewart said.

The Maroochy River mouth looks a million dollars, but has slipped aa little in water quality.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said the ongoing protection and management of local waterways and catchments for their environmental value and contribution to lifestyle was a high priority for the council.

“It is critical that we continually work to protect and enhance the health of our catchments and native habitats,” Cr Jamieson said.

“Through our council’s Environment and Liveability Strategy, we have placed a high priority on working to ensure our waterways and wetlands are healthy and resilient to change.

“This annual report card is a valuable tool for us to keep track of our progress, identify challenges and determine areas that may benefit from additional effort, to ensure we continue enjoying a healthy environment and liveable Sunshine Coast for generations to come.”

The Noosa report card highlighted better sediment controls and riparian vegetation retention as key priorities.

“Currently 89 per cent of stream banks in the Noosa catchment are vegetated,” the report card said.

“Over the next 25 years, the population in the Noosa catchment is projected to increase, so protecting and enhancing the condition and access for residents to enjoy their local waterways and natural areas will be critical.”

Ms McLellan said the southeast report card collected valuable trend information that could be used to help the catchments adapt to the significant pressures ahead.

“Not the least of these pressures is the attractiveness of southeast Queensland as a destination to live and to visit,” she said.

“It is important to keep in mind that the very things that attract people to live and visit Queensland’s southeast corner are also impacted by the increasing development this increased activity brings,” Ms McLellan said.