People walk along Miami foreshore on the Gold Coast. Picture: Getty

People walk along Miami foreshore on the Gold Coast. Picture: Getty

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that from July 3, Queensland will be moving into "some aspects" of Stage 3.

For small businesses under 100 sqm, the 2 sqm rule will now apply in a bid to boost the number of people visiting businesses.

Casinos will reopen.

"That's all due to the tremendous work of Queenslanders," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Mr Miles confirmed the Stage 3 of eased restrictions will be brought forward by one week.

Private gatherings will increase from 20 people to 100 people, for places like homes, weddings and funerals.

Queenslanders will also be allowed to buy a beer at the bar, while community sport will also be brought back.

The limit of 20 people per space has been lifted.

There will be no maximum, provided they have four square metre per patron.

In stadiums, up to 50 per cent capacity - or 25,000 spectators - will be allowed.

All of these new restrictions still require strict obedience to the 1.5m social distancing rules.

Families at churches and places of worship will be urged to also maintain a 1.5m distance when they gather.

The border with Victoria will remain closed and will be strengthened.

Ms Palaszczuk said anyone who has travelled from Victoria, including Queenslanders, will be banned from entering or forced to quarantine at a hotel at their own expense.

Ms Palaszczuk "more support" will be offered to Victoria to help suppress the virus.

Visitors from Tasmania, South Australia, NSW, NT and ACT will be allowed to visit Queensland.

Originally published as REVEALED: New date for Stage 3 restrictions