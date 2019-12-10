REVEALED: Noosa Eat and Drink Festival 2020 program

The Long Lunch is always a sellout and next year there will be two.

NEXT year’s Noosa Eat and Drink Festival program has been released and there are a few surprises for diehard fans of Noosa’s biggest foodie event.

Firstly, the Long Lunch. In 2020 there will be two long lunches (instead of just one) and they will both be held in Noosa Woods.

Secondly, the Festival Village is moving from Lion’s Park to the larger Noosa Woods, at the end of Hastings Street to reduce the risk of another mud bath underfoot like punters had this year.

The 2020 program has more than 70 events planned over four days, ranging in price from $10 up to $250.

Live it up with a Rosé brunch, make your own gin masterclass, enjoy beach party sundowners, indulge in Asian spice trails, sample Russian vodka and caviar, enjoy freshly shucked oysters by the beach and have fun on a Noosa brewery hop, to hint at just a few.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the long list of Aussie chefs and producers, including George Calombaris, Matt Moran, Miguel Maestre and Matt Preston, coming to town.

Other notable visitors include Adam D’Sylva, Adrian Richardson, Alanna Sapwell, Alastair Waddell, Alessandro Pavoni, Analiese Gregory, Anna Polyviou, Ben Bertei, Ben Devlin, Carlo Cracco, Corey Costelloe, Dave Verheul, Giovanni Pilu, Guy Grossi, Guy Stanaway, Ian Curley, Jerry Mai, Jesse McTavish, Jonathan Barthelmess, Katherine Brown, Kirsten Tibballs, Louis Tikaram, Luca Ciano, Mark Jensen, Massimo Mele, Mark Best, Matt Kirkegaard, Matt Sinclair, Matt Wilkinson, Michael Rantissi, Natasha Burnett, Neil Perry, Nick Haddow, Matthew Evans, Peter Hardwick, Ronni Kahn, Rishi Naleendra, Scott Pickett, Sharlee Gibb, Tony Percuoco, Vanya Cullen and Will Cowper.

The Long Lunch Seafood Experience will be a celebration of Noosa talent with Andy Davies, David Rayner, Matt Golinski and Peter Kuruvita teaming up together on the Saturday while on Sunday, in ode to the traditional Sunday roast, there’s a shared feast with all the trimmings.

In a nod to Noosa’s craft drinks scene, there’s a Noosa Brewery Hop, a Brewery and Distillery Tour, and the Noosa Gin Club plus Tasmania makes an appearance via Gourmet Farmer’s Matthew Evans and cheesemaker Nick Haddow at Copperhead Brewery for a fork-to-farm feast with beers brewed to match. Wine legend Vanya Cullen will also host an intimate lunch riverside at Rickys, Ten Minutes by Tractor goes beachside at Season while NZ’s Craggy Range takes over Sails.

Homegrown Queensland chefs will also be a big drawcard.

Alanna Sapwell (ARC Dining) returns to where it all began with former boss David Rayner at Thomas Corner Eatery for Reunited; Louis Tikaram (Stanley) and Ben Bertie (Longtime) will join Shane Bailey at the Noosa Boathouse, while local rockstars Sum Yung Guys take to the water on-board Catalina Noosa for tasty eats, banging beats and boozy treats at Spice on the Water.

The best-of-the-best Melbourne chefs will touchdown for one-off restaurant takeovers and collaborations including Dave Verheul (Embla, Lesa) at Wood Fire Grill and Scott Pickett at Rickys, just for starters.

If you are up for a party, join Miguel Maestre and George Calombaris for a Mediterranean cocktail party on the beautiful Noosa River.

To close this unmissable festival weekend on Sunday, Locale will go grand and host Matt Moran, Neil Perry and Corey Costelloe (Rockpool Bar + Grill) and Will Cowper (Otto Brisbane) for an elegant finale dinner.

2020 will also see some international headliners visit Noosa. Italian three-star royalty, Carlo Cracco, will duet with Australia’s own Guy Grossi at a very special Sapori Di Italia: The Taste of Italy dinner in conjunction with Andrea Ravezzani from Noosa Waterfront, while Singapore’s Cloudstreet chef, Rishi Naleendra, will team up with Peter Kuruvita at Noosa Beach House for a knockout Silk Roads to the Spice Islands dinner.

The full program will be released on Friday, December 13 – with pre-sales opening on Thursday, December 12 for Noosa Eat & Drink subscribers who sign up at www.noosaeatdrink.com.au.

The event is held in May.