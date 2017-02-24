30°
REVEALED: Noosa schools OP results are in

Amber Macpherson | 24th Feb 2017 8:00 AM
Sunshine Beach State High School Year 12 students Amy Bennie, Alex Fitzgerald and Maddy Wilson, with deputy principal Paul Fitzgerald, were excited to learn their school has the best OP scores on the Sunshine Coast.
Sunshine Beach State High School Year 12 students Amy Bennie, Alex Fitzgerald and Maddy Wilson, with deputy principal Paul Fitzgerald, were excited to learn their school has the best OP scores on the Sunshine Coast.

SUNSHINE Beach High School has topped the Sunshine Coast state schools for best OP results for its 2016 cohort.

In a Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority report released this week, almost a quarter of OP eligible Sunshine Beach students achieved an OP 1 to 5.

Deputy Principal and head of senior school Paul Fitzgerald said he was impressed with the numbers, but is proud of all of his students' achievements.

"Like any year, it's always good to see our kids doing well," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"We tell the kids there's lots of pathways to doing what they want to do.

"We're not just about OPs. We're always looking at the range of our results."

The secret could be in the different school day schedule for senior students, with classes beginning at 8.20am and finishing at 1.40pm.

Mr Fitzgerald said the earlier finish time allowed students to take advantage of tutorials with teachers in the afternoon.

"We've got lots of different tutorials, and that's a huge amount of help," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"It helps kids move up those subjects, they still do six subjects like every other school.

"It's for all subjects, some students need that extra help, and other students are just perfectionists and want to make their marks better.

"It allows seniors to utilise the facilities in the morning and the juniors in the afternoon."

 

The Y axis is the number of OP eligible 2016 graduates from Noosa schools.
The Y axis is the number of OP eligible 2016 graduates from Noosa schools.

Mr Fitzgerald said he was also proud of the high number of special education students finishing with a Queensland Certificate of Individual Achievement.

Peregian Springs school St Andrew's topped the list for best OP scores in Noosa overall, with more than a third of OP students receiving an OP 1 to 5.

St Andrew's Principal Reverend Chris Ivey said the scores reflected the students' ambitions for higher education.

"At the end of the day, our aim is always to try and get every student to find the right path, so the majority of our kids want to head towards university and towards courses that require that high OP," Rev Ivey said.

"All the research is telling us, yes, they (students) need to get the results, but they also need to have those skills along the way to help them plan, reflect, learn from others.

"All of those life-long skills, we embed those along the way."

Mr Fitzgerald said some of the top OP scoring students had plans to study health, music and architecture.

Rev Ivey said his top graduates had accepted courses in medicine, engineering and education.

Noosa schools:

St Andrews Anglican College

65 OP-eligible students, 24 OP1-5, 37%.

Sunshine Beach State School

52, 12, 23%

Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Noosaville

59, 13, 22%

Noosa District State High School

74, 8, 11%

Noosa Christian College

12, 0, 0%

Peregian Beach College

2, 0, 0%

St Teresa's Catholic college

64, 9, 14%

Topics:  education queensland noosa op op results private schools state schools sunshine beach high school

