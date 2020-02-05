REVEALED: Noosa’s worst roads voted by you

Locals have dobbed in the worst bottlenecks in Noosa. Picture: Graeme Parkes

TO MANY of Noosa daily road commuters Beckmans Rd, which connects Tewantin and Noosaville, is the bane of their existence at peak times.

Which they all know is the school morning and afternoon runs.

And judging by the comments to the Noosa News online article about the RACQ calling for statewide naming and shaming of our worst congestion "red spots", the school runs past the schools at Sunshine Beach is also a daily "horror show" of banked-up vehicles and frayed driver nerves.

The other dishonourable mention of note is heading out from Tewantin along Cooroy Noosa Rd past the Tewantin State School and leading on to the black-listed Beckmans.

Jessica Barwick said running the Beckmans Rd gauntlet means a 40-45 minute trip to get to work in Noosaville.

"That only took 18 minutes during the school holidays/weekends," Jessica said.

"Some mornings it is a struggle to turn from Cooroy Noosa Rd onto Beckmans Rd. It is only getting worse as everyone tries to leave earlier to beat the traffic."

Lee Fourie's verdict is: "Without a doubt Beckmans Rd, I see the bottleneck every morning when heading to work."

Lachlan Davis said since school holidays finished "Tewantin is back to being a car park every morning, traffic backed up all the way past the golf club! Beckmans Rd has been a mess for years too."

Jenny Jaisingh said where the Sunshine Beach primary/Sunshine Beach secondary and St Thomas More schools meet at Eenie Creek Rd "is shocking".

Jayde Bowen-Hamilton finds it is "quicker to go out to Cooroy to get onto the highway then down Beckmanns Rd" to head south.

Vivian Davidson advice is to remind the local politicians when voting this year that Beckmans Rd is "the biggest danger".

Charles Priest uses racing parlance to explain his frustration at his two worst jams.

He said Beckmanns Rd "is a half head ahead of Sunshine Beach High. Both can be gridlock".

While Fiona Louise Noe said it recently took her "an hour to drive to Sunrise from Tewantin and back at 8am".

Marie Crockford poses the question: "It seems school drop-off and pick up times are the causes of the worst congestion. What do we need to do to get kids out of cars and walking or on bikes?"

That last poser forms part of the Noosa Council transport strategy aimed at reducing the regular nightmare of local school drop-offs, while independent State member Sandy Bolton is looking to extract major road upgrades at Beckmans in the next state budget.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey late last year said almost $3 million will be invested to progress planning the Cooroy Noosa Road-Beckmans Road intersection in 2020 as well as Six Mile Creek Bridge.

"The importance of these upgrades has been regularly raised with my office by Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and the Noosa Regional Council," Mr Bailey said.

"Installing a new roundabout at the increasingly busy Beckmans Rd intersection has also come up frequently in my discussions about roads up there.

"Fixing that intersection is really the first stage of delivering the Tewantin Bypass, which is a project that has been talked about for 20 years or more," he said.

"We will invest $1.8 million on a design for that upgrade and seek to enter into an agreement with council so the project can move ahead."

Noosa motorists can complete RACQ's Red Spot Congestion Survey at www.racq.com.au/redspot before 11.59pm on March 3.