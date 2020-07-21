Menu
Suncoast Christian Health Care workers Dr Robert Scott and RN Lindley Mattiazzi test for COVID-19 at a new drive-through clinic in Buderim. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
REVEALED: Number of COVID-19 tests on the Coast

Tegan Annett
21st Jul 2020 11:00 AM
The Sunshine Coast region has had one of the largest numbers of COVID-19 tests completed in Queensland, new data has revealed.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles has released information on the number of tests and false positives recorded in each Hospital and Health Service.

They were released in response to a question on notice from LNP health spokeswoman Ros Bates, directed to Dr Miles.

What we know about COVID-19 ship anchored off Coast

He said between January 1 and June 1 198,106 tests had been conducted in Queensland.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service had 15,100, the fourth highest in the state behind Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Metro North and Metro South have had the highest number of tests, with 49,186 and 47,627 respectively, followed by the Gold Coast with 28,065.

It noted one person may have had several tests conducted.

As at June 1, there were six false positive COVID-19 tests recorded.

Central Queensland and Metro South recorded one false positive each while Gold Coast and Metro North had two each.

The Sunshine Coast currently has one active virus case, after a passenger on the Hookaido bulk carrier anchored off the region’s shore tested positive.

It is understood water police brought the man, in his 20s, ashore on Sunday.

He has become the second active case in Queensland.

A further 18 crew members remain on board the Panama-registered vessel and will undergo further testing.

To date, the region has recorded 97 cases, with 95 recovered, one active and one death.

HOW DOES YOUR AREA COMPARE?

Total tests as at June 1, 2020 (broken down by Hospital and Health Service area):

Torres and Cape: 904

Cairns and Hinterland: 11,147

North West: 388

Townsville: 7179

Mackay: 3586

Central Queensland: 9438

Central West: 250

Wide Bay: 5959

Sunshine Coast: 15,100

Metro North: 49,186

Metro South: 47,627

Darling Downs: 7441

West Moreton: 10,332

South West: 507

Gold Coast: 28,065

Interstate/Overseas: 997

