REVEALED: St Kilda Saints’ weekly Noosa schedule

Adelaide, AUSTRALIA – JULY 25: Tim Membrey of the Saints celebrates after kicking a goal during the round 8 AFL match between Port Adelaide Power and the St Kilda Saints at Adelaide Oval on July 25, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

As they sit comfortably in fourth position on the AFL ladder, the Saint Kilda Saints have proven that Coast life is working well for them.

Coming off an impressive win against ladder leaders Port Adelaide on the weekend, whatever the Saints coaches are doing in Noosa is obviously working.

To get a better understanding of what the Saints get up to inside their beachside abode, they have pulled back the curtains and revealed what a week in the life of an AFL footballer looks like.

Saints spokeswoman Ana Raica confirmed while each week is different, this schedule gives an idea of how the team

As you will see, now that their 14-day quarantine has ended, the players have a little more free-time included into their week.

The below schedule is for the week starting Monday, July 20. A week where they played two games in Adelaide.

Saints celebrates after kicking a goal during the round 8 AFL match against Port Adelaide Power. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

St Kilda Saints weekly schedule

Monday

Leave Noosa at 9.30am on the bus.

Depart Brisbane airport at 11.30.

Arrive in Adelaide after 2pm.

Free time then off to the game at 5pm.

Tuesday

Bus left Playford Hotel at 8.45am.

Left Adelaide about 10am.

Arrived back in Maroochydore/Noosa after lunch.

Players then did their own recovery. Most went to the beach or used the pool here (RACV Resort).

Wednesday

Flush run (recovery training, gets the muscles active and moving).

Line meetings, treatment followed by a full team meeting and game review.

Thursday

Day off but with optional gym and mobility.

Most attended but also got a chance to explore a bit.

Most swam to Hell’s Gates with recovery and I know a few attempted to fish – not much luck though.

Friday

Captain’s run (light training with skills in small groups) at Noosa Rugby club.

Followed by squad meeting ahead of the game.

The seconds’ team including the full coaching staff head to Burpengary to take on the Lions in a practice match.

Saturday

Game day, repeat of Monday.