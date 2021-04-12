Revealed: Top 10 and best of rest at All Ages swim titles

Queensland is Australia's swimming powerhouse after locals dominated the All Age Championships.

With one night of competition remaining, we name our top 10 performers of the carnival so far - and a Best of the Rest list.

Aside from the high class performers of Elizabeth Dekkers and Samuel Short - and the efforts of fast emerging Isaac Cooper. Ella Ramsay and Flynn Southern - what was evident was the rich swimming resources coming through in country centres.

Ike Martinez (TAS) and Taryn Roberts (Rocky City) flew the country flag highest, but many more country kids were on the podium which is highlighted below.

And it is not over yet, with Short swimming in the 1500m and a white hot field assembled for the 100m freestyle sprint. Hold onto your hats for that one.

But for now, we recognise our top 10 performers, the Best of the Rest and try and mention all other Queenslanders who snared podium finishers.

All Hallows and Newmarket Racers product Elizabeth Dekkers is closer to Olympic selection. Photo Steve Pohlner

ELIZABETH DEKKERS

The All Hallows' School student from Newmarket Racers edged closer to the Tokyo Olympics with a stunning 16 years 200m butterfly effort of 2.07.82, breaking her own Australian record in the 16 years age group as well as an Australian All comers record. That time would place her on the cusp of Olympic Games selection if she repeats at either the Australian titles or the Olympic trials. Last night she also won the 100m butterfly and was third in the 200m IM.

Olympic Swimming Prospect Samuel Short. Picture, John Gass

SAMUEL SHORT

Short had previously passed Mack Horton and Grant Hackett age records earlier in his career, and now the Rackley Centenary swimmer has gone beyond Kieren Perkins Australian all-comers record in the 800m 17 years age group with a time of 7:52.18.

He shaved .75 off the record which had stood since 1991. Short, a year 12 student at Prince of Peace Lutheran College in Brisbane, also produced a gold medal winning effort in the 17 years 200m freestyle in a sizzling 1:47.69. That time puts him with cooee of the Australian record held by Ian Thorpe who swam 1:45.37 at the Sydney Olympics. Last night he also claimed the boys 17-years 400m Freestyle. Arguably his pet event, the 1500m, is still coming tonight on the final evening of competition.

ISAAC COOPER

Rackley Centenary's Isaac Cooper moved within sight of an Olympic qualifying time by breaking the boys 17 years Australian Age and All Comers 100m backstroke record. He stopped the clock at 54.56, beating the eight year old record by 0.31. An old boy of Toowoomba Grammar School and originally from Bundaberg, Cooper also won the 17 years 50m freestyle in 22.86 seconds. Last night he collected yet another gold medal - in the Boys 17-years 200m Backstroke (2:03.17).

FLYNN SOUTHAM

The Gold Coast local broke the boy's 15-year 100m freestyle age record and also claimed the 17-years 50m freestyle to set a new time of 22.83 - bettering the record he set in December by .08 of a second. Southam also snared the boys 15-years 100m Backstroke, the 200m backstroke in 2:02.44 and last night snared his fifth gold medal - dominating in the 15 years 200m freestyle.

St Peters Ella Ramsay had several wins.

ELLA RAMSAY

From the St Peters Western club, Ramsay continued to dominate her age group at the All Ages. The St Peters Lutheran College Springfield student had a golden meet in the 16 years, winning the 50m freestyle, the 100m breaststroke, the 400 individual medley, the 200mIM and the 200m freestyle in 2:00.77. Ramsay was also second in the 16-years breaststroke and silver to Liz Dekkers in the 100m butterfly last night.

MIKAYLA BIRD

It was a triple treat for Bond's Mikayla Bird who soared to victory in the girls 13-years 200m Butterfly after earlier winning the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

TARYN ROBERTS

Rocky City's Taryn Roberts had a gala All Ages meet with an amazing five gold medals. She won the 14-years 1500m freestyle in 16:47.57, took home gold in the 100m breaststroke for her age group and gold in the 200m Individual Medley. She also claimed first place in the 400m Freestyle (4:17.06), last night won the 14 years 400m IM and silver in the Girls 14-years 200m Butterfly.

Elite swimmer and Trinity Anglican School student Ike Martinez Picture: Brendan Radke

IKE MARTINEZ

From the TAS club in Cairns, Martinez had a whale of a carnival in the 14-years boys age group, winning four individual events. He won the 200m Individual Medley (2:12.47), the 100m Butterfly (57.30), the 400m freestyle (4:04.51) and the 200m Butterfly (2:03.76). Then last night he was first in the 14 years 800m.

HANNAH CASEY

The Marist College Ashgrove athlete had a storming campaign with a triple treat effort. Casey won the girls 14-years 50m Freestyle, the 100m Freestyle and the 100m Butterfly.

The record breaking St Peters relay team.

AMELIA WEBER

It was a real family affair at the All Ages for the Webers, with Amelia leading the charge in the 15 years age group.

Amelia Weber is among the medals.

Last night she won the 200m freestyle, and earlier won the 400m freestyle and 1500m freestyle, and was fourth in he 100m freestyle. Her brother Elliot, who will also racing the 100m tonight, was second in the 200m IM. But success did not end there, with Amelia involved in relay teams which finished first (16 years 4x200m), and second twice (4 x 100m free relay and 15/16 years 4 x 50 free relay) while brother Elliot was in the Australian record team of Kai Taylor, Hugh Dolle and Josh Staples. He also had silver medals in another two relay teams 4x50m freestyle and under 4x200m freestyle.

Sophie Martin, Claveria Johnson-Tiamalu and Tiana Kritzinger after a podium finish at a QGSSSA meet. All starred at the All Ages.

BEST OF THE REST

TIANA KRITZINGER

The big hearted Kritzinger is flourishing under the coaching of David Proud's squad at Nudgee. She had a huge All Ages carnival, winning the girls 16-years 1500m to claim the title in 16:36.20. She also finished second to Dekkers in the 16 years 200m butterfly, finished with silver again in the Girls 16-years 400m Freestyle and snared bronze in the 400m Individual Medley and last night was second in the 200m IM.

Kai Taylor who recently broke an Australian schools record. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

KAI TAYLOR

The son of the champion Hayley Lewis, Taylor has his pet 100m freestyle tonight, so watch him go because he is a real racer. Earlier in the meet he ran into a whirlwind called Sam Short in the Boys 17-years 200m Freestyle (1:49.81) to finish second, but he also had record breaking success in the 14-17 years gold medal freestyle relay team when he did a 50.04 split.

CLAVERIA JOHNSON-TIUMALU and SEMRA OLOWONIYI

St Peters Western training partners Claveria Johnson-Tiumalu and Semra Olowoniyi traded places on the podium during an amazing campaign. Johnson-Tiumalu finished first and Olowoniyi second in the 15-years 200m Backstroke. The pair also went second and third in the 100m 15 years freestyle and reversed the order in the 50m freestyle when Olowoniyi was second and Johnson-Tiumalu third. They tagged team again in the Girls 15-years 100m Backstroke, with this time Semra Olowoniyi grabbing gold and Johnson-Tiumalu silver.

Claveria Johnson-Tiumalu of St Peters Western

ROBERT THORPE

Thorpe is a swimmer on the move, having won the 16-years 800m Freestyle (8:14.01) for St Peters Western while also claiming bronze medals in the 400m Freestyle and 400m Individual Medley.

JAMIE BAYLISS

From Nudgee College, Bayliss is a wildcard entry into this little black book. A real racer, he won the boys 17-years 100m Butterfly and was second in the 100m Backstroke.

He was also second in the 100m backstroke in 55.68.

AINSLEY TROTTER

Trotter is a rookie from the St Peters Western Club whose All Ages campaign netted gold medals in the 13-years 200m Individual Medley and the 100m freestyle. Then last night Ainsley Trotter (St Peters Western) galloped home in the Girls 13-years 50m Freestyle, she clocked 26.83 to achieve gold and her third title of the competition during the 50m freestyle.

SOPHIE MARTIN

From the Brisbane Grammar swim club, Martin won the 15-years 100m freestyle in 56.90 and was second in the 400m IM. She was also a whisker from a podium finish in the 15-years 200m Freestyle (fourth). There was a nice moment when her sister, Isabella, finished behind junior superstars Liz Dekkers and Ella Ramsay to claim a bronze medal in the 100m 16 years butterfly.

Mollie O'Callaghanclosest to camera, will swim at the open nationals.

JOSHUA STAPLES

St Peters Western swimmer Staples won the 17-years 400m Individual Medley in 4:24.36 and

was second in the 17 years 800m freestyle to Sam Short. He was also a part of the St Peter's relay team of Kai Taylor, Hugh Dolle and Elliot Weber who smashed the Australian Age and All comers record by 4.53 seconds for the 14-17 4 x 100m freestyle relay. Last night he was second in the 17-years 400m freestyle.

JACLYN BARCLAY

Jaclyn Barclay is from the St Peters Western stable but comes originally out of the Albany Creek all-star crop of Sam Short, Jamie Bayliss and Rebecca Jacobson where she was coached by Richard Sleight, who is now with St Peters. Barclay highlighted her potential by winning the 14-years 200m Backstroke and last night snaring the 100m backstroke in 1:01.69.

JULIA REMINGTON

Palm Beach Currumbin's had a wonderful time in her home city, last night winning the girls 13-years 400m freestyle from lane two in 4:27.58. It was her second gold medal after claiming the 200m breaststroke.

ANDER McALPINE

The Chandler swimmer capped an excellent meet with another gold last night in the boys 15-years 800m freestyle. McAlpine, (8:18.48) had earlier claimed gold in the 400m freestyle in his age group.

Josephine Crimmins was among the medals, winning gold.

OTHER RESULTS HIGHLIGHTING QUEENSLAND DEPTH

Girls 13-years 200m Breaststroke

Gold - Julia Remington, Palm Beach Currumbin, 2:40.58

Silver - Meghan Guthrie-Quinn, Acqua Rosa Clayfield, 2:42.20

Bronze - Holly Hembling, Bond, 2:42.29

Boys 14-15-years 1500 Freestyle

Gold - Xavier Metcalfe, Fraser Coast, 16:47.66

Silver - Samuel Thorpe, St Peters Western, 16:48.85

Bronze - Kieran Lees, Uni of Queensland, 16:50.78

Girls 15 years 200m backstroke

Bronze: Jy Parkison of the Cannonvale Cannons

Boys 16-years 400m Freestyle

Gold - Benjamin Goedemans, Acacia Bayside, 3:57.18

Silver - Thomas Connellan, Nudgee College, 3:58.92

Girls 14-years 200m Backstroke

Silver - Sally Vagg, Rocky City, 2:17.71

Bronze - Inez Miller, St Hildas, WA, 2:19.67

Girls 13-years 200m Individual Medley

Silver - Julia Remington, Palm Beach Currumbin, 2:24.33

Boys 16-years 50m Freestyle

Gold - Hugh Dolle, St Peters Western, 23.34

Girls 15-years 200m Butterfly

Silver - Holly Shore, Helensvale, 2:17.07, 2:17.07

Bronze - Julia Kater, St Hilda's Aquatics, QLD, 2:17.88

Nudgee’s Harrison Turner was among the medals.

Boys 16-years 800m Freestyle

Silver - Benjamin Goedemans, Acacia Bayside, 8:15.80

Boys 15-years 100m Breaststroke

Gold - Gideon Burnes, Palm Beach Currumbin, 1:05.89

Girls 13-years 200m Backstroke

Gold - Zoe Ammundsen, Rackley, 2:22.30

Bronze - Kate Nankervis, St Peters Western, 2:23.97

Boys 17-years 200m Breaststroke

Gold - Yannik Zwolsman, Southport Olympic, 2:15.74

Silver - Bailey Lello, Churchie, 2:16.64

Girls 15-years 50m Freestyle

Gold - Josephine Crimmins, Newmarket Racers, 26.27

Girls 15-years 1500m Freestyle

Bronze - Sienna Deurloo, Toowoomba Grammar, 17:44.17

Boys 14-years 100m Breaststroke

Bronze - Harry Wright, Noosa, 1:07.93

Girls 13-years 100m Freestyle

Silver - Zoe Ammundsen, Rackley, 58.70

Uni of Qld's and BBC student Bryce Belcher was among the medals.

Girls 15-years 400m Individual Medley

Gold - Julia Kater, St Hilda's Aquatic, 4:54.66

Boys 17-years 200m Individual Medley

Silver - Elliot Webber, St Peters Western, 2:05.44

Boys 16-years 200m Freestyle

Gold - Jesse Coleman, Bond, 1:51.56

Silver - Thomas Connellan, Nudgee College, 1:52.25

Bronze - Hugh Dolle, St Peters Western, 1:52.37

Boys 17-years 100m Butterfly

Silver - Thomas Nankervis, St Peters Western, 54.09

Bronze - Harrison Turner, Nudgee College, 54.18

Girls 13-years 1500m Freestyle

Gold - Sophie Lambourne, St Peters Western, 17:56.49

Girls 14 years 1500m freestyle

Silver: Rackley's Hannah Allen in 17:12.81

Bronze: Aspen Stewart from Somerville House in 17:47.33.

Boys 14 years 50m freestyle

Gold: Brisbane Grammar's Rocco Zikarsky - 24.18

Girls 16 years 1500m

Gold: Nudgee College athlete, Tiana Kritzinger- 16:36.20.

Silver: Southside Aquatics' Bailey Day snared silver in 16:57.89

Boys 14-years 100m Backstroke

Gold - Hayden Hoang, MLC Marlins, 58.61

Bronze - Yaroslav, Zharkov, Chandler, 1:00.88

Boys 14-years 800m Freestyle

Silver - Xavier Metcalfe, Fraser Coast, 8:48.50

Bronze - Kieran Lees, Uni of Queensland, 8:51.87

Boys 15-years 800m Freestyle

Gold - Ander McAlpine, Chandler, 8:18.48

Silver - Clancy Luscombe, Marion, 8:26.48

Bronze - Jye Bennion, St Peters Western, 8:32.02

Boy's 17-years 50m Freestyle

Silver: Bond's Jude Youens silver clocking 23.55

Girl's 15-years 100m Breaststroke

Gold: Niamh Bedggood of Rackley Centenary 1:09.95

Girls 14-years 200m Butterfly.

Gold: Sally Vagg Rocky City

Bronze: Francesca Chitukudka Moreton Bay in 2:17.96.

Girls 14 years 100m freestyle

Bronze: Milla Jansen Bond in 56.73.

Boys 15 years 100m freestyle

Silver: Chandler's Anders McAlpine in 51.32,

Boys 17 years 100m freestyle

Third: Matthew Magnussen Nudgee College (57.18).

Girls 16-years 400m Freestyle

Gold Jamie Perkins (Cotton Tree)

Silver: Tiana Kritzinger (Nudgee College)

Bronze: Lucinda Macleod (Griffith University)

Just for fun Liz Dekkers won the 16 years 100m butterfly.

Boys 14 years 400m freestyle

Silver: MCA's James Leigh

16 years 100m breaststroke

Bronze: Charlotte Hansen (Rackley) in 1:10.95.

Girls 16-years 200m Butterfly

Silver: Nudgee College's Tiana Kritzinger

Boys 16 years 200m butterfly

Bronze: Jesse Coleman (Bond) in 2:04.39.

Boys 17 years 50m freestyle

Bronze: Bryce Belcher (22.98) from Uni of Queensland.

Boys 17-years 100m Breaststroke

Gold: Churchie's Bailey Lello

Jesse Coleman was a gold medal winner. AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Girls 14 years 100m butterfly

Silver: Sally Vagg from Rocky City in 1:01.56

Boys 16 years 100m freestyle

Silver: Hugh Dolle (St Peters Western) who posted 51.51

Bronze: Bond's Jesse Coleman (51.64)

17 years 50m freestyle

Silver: Bond's Jude Youens clocking 23.55

Girls 16-years 1500m

Bronze: Griffith University's Georgie Roper

Girls 13 years 100m breaststroke

Silver: Acqua Rosa Clayfield's Meghan Guthrie-Quinn in 1:14.91

Bronze: Bond's Holly Hembling in 1:14.94

Girls 15 years 100m breaststroke

Bronze: Mia Feltham from Griffith University in 2:38.60

Boys 17-years 200m Backstroke

Silver: Nudgee College's Matthew Magnussen (2:03.61)

Girls 13-years 400m Freestyle

Bronze: Griffith University's Piper Asquith

Boys 15 years 200m freestyle

Bronze: St Peters Western's Jye Bennion in 1:54.79.

Boys 17 years 400m freestyle

Bronze: Rackley's George Williamson

Girls 14-years 100m Backstroke

Silver - Sally Vagg, Rocky City, 1:03.37

Girls 16-years 100m Butterfly

Bronze - Isabella Martin, Brisbane Grammar, 1:01.35

Boys 16-years 100m Butterfly

Gold - Jesse Coleman, Bond, 53.83

Girls 14-years 400m Individual Medley

Silver - Haylee Reid, Helensvale, 5:03.80

Boys 14-year 400m Individual Medley

Bronze - Albert Damin An, TAS Swimming, 4:52.45

Boys 15-years 200m Breaststroke

Gold - Gideon Burnes, Palm Beach Currumbin, 2:21.86

Paralympians Ellie Cole and Brenden Hall will be competing. Pic Mike Batterham

In the MultiClass, Queenslanders also shone through.

Some outstanding results included:

+ Paige Leonhardt from University of Queensland pinched Australian titles in the 100m butterfly Multi-Class and 100m breaststroke Multi-Class (S14)

+ Belgravia's Lakeisha Patterson (S9) won the Women's 400m Freestyle Multi-Class, posting a time of 4:39.55 (840 points), and also the 100m freestyle.

- Yeronga Park's Monique Murphy (S10) who posted 4:51.05 and 792 points in the 400m freestyle.

+ Yeronga Park's Rowan Crothers (S10) tackled the wind head on to muscle his way to the finish in a scorching 23.63 (942 points) in the 50m freestyle. Crothers also won the 100m freestyle

Brenden Hall. Pic Mike Batterham

+ Veteran Brenden Hall (S9) snared a silver medal in clocking 4:20.20 and 886 points in the Men's 400m Freestyle Multi-Class event. Kawana Waters' Liam Schluter (S14) gained a bronze, while later Hall (S9) also claimed bronze with a time of 1:07.69 (740 points) in the 100m backstroke.

+ Harrison Vigg (S9) from the Brisbane Jets secured the silver medal in 1:05.32 (823 points) in the 100m backstroke

+ Open women's 100m backstroke saw St Hilda's Madeleine McTernan (S14) placed third in 1:11.51 (719 points).

+ Kawana Waters product Liam Schluter (SM14) showed his class in the Men's Open 200m Individual Medley Multi-Class to claim his first Australian title of the meet.

+ The ever popular Jack Ireland of Uni of Qld was third in the 100m freestyle

+ Somerset GC's hometown hero, Tom Gallagher (S9) snared second in a time of 54.46 and 840 points in the 100m freestyle.

Originally published as Revealed: Top 10 and best of the rest at the All Ages swim titles