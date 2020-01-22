Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A dingo walking along 75 mile beach on Fraser Island on a sunny day
A dingo walking along 75 mile beach on Fraser Island on a sunny day
News

REVEALED: Tourists behind latest dingo feedings on island

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FURTHER details have been released regarding two incidents in which tourists were fined for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment a Science said the recent incidents on December 28 and January 16 had involved a male tourist and a female tourist.

The interactions were filmed by members of the public.

Each was fined $2135 as a result of their actions.

"The vision, taken at Orchid Beach and Waddy Point, was then provided to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers," she said.

"Reported interactions with dingoes have decreased by more than 16 per cent since the Queensland Government introduced the tough new penalties.

Residents and visitors to the island are reminded that joint patrols involving police and rangers from the QPWS are being conducted, and these may include covert operations where there is information received about inappropriate behaviour.

Visitors to the island have been reminded that rangers or police do not have to witness an incident for a resident or visitor to be fined.

During the holiday period, rangers, police and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation are increasing their patrols to promote dingo-safe activity.

Inappropriate behaviour ­towards dingo safety can be ­reported to dingo.ranger@des .qld.gov.au or by calling 07 4127 9150.

dingoes editors picks fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Failed builder gave council statement subbies were paid

        premium_icon Failed builder gave council statement subbies were paid

        News Every month Sunshine Coast Council received signed statutory declarations from a failed builder that subbies working on a major project had been paid.

        ‘Don’t cut trees’: Wildlife group welcomes new split-zoning

        premium_icon ‘Don’t cut trees’: Wildlife group welcomes new split-zoning

        Environment Noosa residents can now apply for conservation rezoning, a decision local wildlife...

        Yoga marathon for a good cause

        premium_icon Yoga marathon for a good cause

        News ‘Bring plenty of hydration and maybe a change of clothes.’

        Shark sighting closes Sunshine Coast beach

        premium_icon Shark sighting closes Sunshine Coast beach

        Breaking A beach has been closed after a three-metre shark was spotted.