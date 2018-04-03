Menu
REVEALED: Truth behind monster bull shark

A 1.2m bull shark was pulled from the Maroochy River near Bradman Ave on Easter Sunday. Caught by a Buderim man.
Matty Holdsworth
by

A SUNSHINE Coast photographer has defended claims his image of a bull shark has been photoshopped for an April Fool's Day prank.

The photo of a 1.2m bull shark, caught by a Buderim fisherman in the Maroochy River at the weekend, caused plenty of debate on social media.

Photographer Wade Hodge was chasing a sunset snap on Easter Sunday when he saw a pair of fishermen reeling in the beast.

Mr Hodge shared his photo to social media yesterday with the caption: "pulled in at Bradman Ave, Easter Sunday on dusk by 23-year-old North Buderim man Ben".

It is no secret bull sharks lurk in Coast canals and estuaries and have done for years.

Mr Hodge said the image looked dubious due to it being shot with a wide angle lens.

"The lens made it look big, the shark was short and stocky but really well fed," he said.

"I was there for around an hour. The guys told me they had pulled another one in but it broke the line.

"They said the one they pulled in earlier that was even bigger too. They did release it which is good."

Mr Hodge said he posted the photo on social media as a warning to residents unaware of the possibility of bull sharks.

"You'd hate to see a little kid or a toddler get their foot bitten off, or someone's pet," he said.

"It is the shark's home but some don't know that they're there."

Topics:  editors picks maroochy river shark social media

The Sunshine Coast Daily

