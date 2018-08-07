Menu
Login
Bunnings Warehouse Lismore in South Lismore.
Bunnings Warehouse Lismore in South Lismore. Marc Stapelberg
News

REVEALED: When Kingaroy Bunnings will open

Matt Collins
by
7th Aug 2018 1:41 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM

AT LONG last, we have word on when Bunnings will open in Kingaroy.

South Burnett Regional Council property and planning portfolio holder, Cr Terry Fleischfresser said by Easter 2019, South Burnett hardware enthusiasts will be able to shop at the popular hardware store.

The shop will be located near the Rogers Dr business estate in Kingaroy.

Cr Fleischfresser, who has been working with the Bunnings property development manager on bringing the new store to town, said this was a huge confidence boost for the region.

"The new Bunnings opening by Easter will create 40 new jobs for locals. There is currently a lot of development in the region which means a strong future for our business sectors," Cr Fleischfresser said.

Cr Fleischfresser said having big retail stores like Bunnings in the South Burnett allowed residents to keep their shopping dollars in the region.

"No longer will locals drive to Toowoomba or Dalby, they can do all their shopping right here," he said.

Bunnings is not wasting any time in getting started on construction.

"The turning of the sod will happen in the next couple of weeks," Cr Fleischfresser said.

Related Items

bunnings bunnings kingaroy kingaroy retail south burnett business
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Give one night for the homeless

    Give one night for the homeless

    News This week is Homelessness Week and Australians are being called to 'end homelessness together'.

    • 7th Aug 2018 2:37 PM
    We've bean cycle smart as learning to ride safe in the bag

    We've bean cycle smart as learning to ride safe in the bag

    News Cycle safety a school priority

    • 7th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
    5 things to do this week

    5 things to do this week

    News Five things you can do

    • 7th Aug 2018 1:10 PM
    Purrfect day to adopt a feline

    Purrfect day to adopt a feline

    News Tomorrow, August 8 is World Cat Day

    Local Partners