REVEALED: When locals can return to Tweed's beach car parks

Hastings Point Beach parking is closed over the Easter Break on the Tweed CoastPhoto: Scott Powick Newscorp

Hastings Point Beach parking is closed over the Easter Break on the Tweed CoastPhoto: Scott Powick Newscorp Scott Powick

AFTER weeks of being off limits, Tweed council took only minutes to open up the Tweed coast's beach-side car parks.

The vote was unanimous to cease all closures except for Letitia Rd in Fingal Head which has previously been approved for closure until June 30.

In April, Tweed Shire Council closed council-owned beach car parks and roads in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last fortnight the council voted to extend the original closure of beach side car parks until April 27 to after May 4.

The vote also included re-opening a section of car parks in Kingscliff for easier access to local businesses including a doctor's practice, chemist and physiotherapist.Councillors considered three options put forward by officers; extending all closures until June 30, extending the closures until an unspecified date before June 30 or to re-open all closed car parks and roads, except Letitia Rd.

Cr Chris Cherry thanked the community for their cooperation and said it was now time to re-open the car parks.

Mayor Katie Milne recognised there had been a significant amount of angst in the community after the closure as well as before.

"It was a tricky situation, there was no perfect solution," she said.

Cr Milne said after the Gold Coast closed their beaches, there was no other option with the amount of people who would have come down from the Gold Coast.

She said the council should be proud that it took a quick proactive and precautionary approach right from the start.