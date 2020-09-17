Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sony has finally announced its PS5 will launch days after Microsoft’s Xbox. Here’s when you can get the new console.
Sony has finally announced its PS5 will launch days after Microsoft’s Xbox. Here’s when you can get the new console.
Technology

Revealed: When you can get the PlayStation 5

by Jack Gramenz
17th Sep 2020 8:25 AM

PlayStation has finally revealed how much it will charge for its new console and when you can get your hands on one.

Xbox previously announced its console will be available for $749 on November 10.

A less powerful digital-only version of its new console will go on sale for $499.

Sony has now announced the PS5 will be released two days later for virtually the same price.

The PlayStaion 5 will cost $749.95, with a digital-only version costing $599.95 (it's understood that unlike the digital only Xbox, this one is identical to the more expensive PS5 in every other area but the disc drive).

The announcement was made following the company's showcase event on Thursday morning, where it also gave a further look at some of the games that will be on the console, including launch titles.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition and Fortnite will both be available on day one.

A new instalment in the iconic and long-running Final Fantasy franchise was also announced, simply called Final Fantasy XVI.

Further detail about Spider-Man: Miles Morales was also shown.

Series creator J.K. Rowling has been embroiled in controversy throughout 2020, but the much-loved world of magic that made her a billionaire will land on PS5 in the form of Hogwarts: Legacy, an RPG set around 100 years before the events in the Harry Potter franchise.

Originally published as Revealed: When you can get the PS5

playstation 5 sony

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Suffocating’ loss: Fifi’s tribute to her little girl’s big sister

        Premium Content ‘Suffocating’ loss: Fifi’s tribute to her little girl’s big...

        News Fifi Box has broken her silence after the death of Jaimi Kenny, who was the half-sister of the radio identity’s young daughter and a ‘beautiful, loving friend’.

        Brave Jimmy, 7, helps children with hearing loss

        Premium Content Brave Jimmy, 7, helps children with hearing loss

        News Jimmy was born deaf; endured 100 medical appointments before his first birthday;...

        EXPOSED: Identities of 10 Sunshine Coast drug dealers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Identities of 10 Sunshine Coast drug dealers

        Crime Here are ten Coast drug dealers to go through court this year

        Dog owner barking mad at Noosa’s lack of patrols

        Premium Content Dog owner barking mad at Noosa’s lack of patrols

        News A dog owner has called on the council to beef up patrols and introduce $1000...