Council candidate Jess Glasgow
REVEALED: Jess Glasgow in prime position on ballot

Matt Collins
4th Mar 2020 1:31 PM
WITH 20 Council candidates and two mayoral candidates for Noosa voters to choose from, some say where you are placed on the all important ballot list can make or break a nominee's chances.

It has now been revealed where each candidate will feature on the voting card that Noosa residents will fill out on Saturday, March 28.

For the top job of Noosa mayor, Tony Wellington drew number one and Clare Stewart number two.

Below is the list of Noosa Council candidates as they will appear on the election ballot list.

1. Jess Glasgow

2. Brian Stockwell

3. Patrick Lloyd

4. Greg Smith

5. Yanni van Zyl

6. Tom Wegener

7. Karen Cook-Langdon

8. Meghan Halverson

9. Karen Finzel

10. Snezana Redford

11. David Fletcher

12. Julien Cahn

13. Andrew Squires

14. Frank Wilkie

15. Amelia Lorentson

16. Janet Kake

17. Phil Moran

18. Alan Lander

19. Joe Jurisevic

20. Nathanael Ford

 

Missed last night's interesting and entertaining candidates' forum? Watch it here.

