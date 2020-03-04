REVEALED: Jess Glasgow in prime position on ballot
WITH 20 Council candidates and two mayoral candidates for Noosa voters to choose from, some say where you are placed on the all important ballot list can make or break a nominee's chances.
It has now been revealed where each candidate will feature on the voting card that Noosa residents will fill out on Saturday, March 28.
For the top job of Noosa mayor, Tony Wellington drew number one and Clare Stewart number two.
Below is the list of Noosa Council candidates as they will appear on the election ballot list.
1. Jess Glasgow
2. Brian Stockwell
3. Patrick Lloyd
4. Greg Smith
5. Yanni van Zyl
6. Tom Wegener
7. Karen Cook-Langdon
8. Meghan Halverson
9. Karen Finzel
10. Snezana Redford
11. David Fletcher
12. Julien Cahn
13. Andrew Squires
14. Frank Wilkie
15. Amelia Lorentson
16. Janet Kake
17. Phil Moran
18. Alan Lander
19. Joe Jurisevic
20. Nathanael Ford
