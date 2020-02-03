Menu
Beachgoers at Noosa on Australia Day. Photo Lachie Millard
News

REVEALED: Where our visitors come from

Caitlin Zerafa
3rd Feb 2020 2:00 PM
While official visitors numbers for the December quarter have not been released, tourism operators across the region are maintaining it was a strong season despite concerns over bushfires.

Statistics have revealed 86 per cent of overnight visitors are domestic, hailing from interstate, then Brisbane then Queensland.

International visitors make up 14 per cent with the majority from the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Noosaville Business Association president Joel Laventure said they were pleased with the amount of people out and about on the river foreshore.

“It was really active on the foreshore from early in the morning to late afternoon,” Mr Laventure said.

“Overall numbers were strong and we had a good mix of locals and domestic and international visitors.”

He said while there may have been come reluctance to travel, Mr Laventure stressed the importance of tourism in the Noosa region.

“We rely on tourism, directly or indirectly.”

“We have workers who rely on accommodation providers to be busy and it highlights how critical it is for the Noosa Shire.”

“They need it to be as buoyant as possible.”

REVEALED: Noosa's top ten overnight visitor statistics have shown where our holiday makers come from.
The Stay Noosa Group reported a good summer across several resorts with strong numbers set for February and March, while R&W Noosa Holidays, who manage more than 200 privately owned luxury homes and apartments, reported a bumper visitor season.

Managing director Sue Willis said this past calendar year, 89 per cent of guests were domestic with the remaining international guests mostly hailing from the UK and Europe.

“Occupancy for December/January was up this year on previous by four per cent and revenue by 17 per cent,” Ms Willis said.

“Sixty per cent of our guests have stayed with us before and continue to choose Noosa as their annual family holiday destination. Twenty per cent of those guests come more than once each year”.

“Forward bookings are already showing an increase of eight per cent year on year.”

These strong statistics come off the back of Hastings Street Association reporting a quieter than usual period.

Tourism Noosa’s CEO Melanie Anderson said their focus now was to continue targeting key interstate markets.

“Our partnership with Sunshine Coast Airport and Visit Sunshine Coast has a targeted focus on boosting both domestic and international visitor numbers, with a campaign going live in March/April.”

