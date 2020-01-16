REVEALED: Why Kmart won’t open in Noosa

Kmart was a popular option when it came to Noosa residents sharing what businesses they thought the region needed. (Photo: Mike Knott)

WHILE Noosa's business sector is thriving the region is lacking in big brand stores leaving no choice but to go elsewhere for a retail fix.

Noosa News put a call out asking locals what businesses they want to see come to town with the likes of Kmart, Chemist Warehouse and JB Hi-Fi among popular choices.

We attempted to contact some of the big brands you as residents asked for (vote in full list below).

But what is the likelihood of this big businesses setting up shop in the regions?

Despite overwhelming demand we can reveal Kmart have no plans to open a department store within the Noosa Shire.

"We are always looking for new locations to bring people our everyday low prices, and that includes Noosa," a Kmart spokesperson said.

"At this time we have no announcements, however if this changes we will advise the community with a formal announcement."

So it looks like Noosa locals will have to continue to travel to Sunshine Plaza for their Kmart fix.

Chemist Warehouse and JB Hi-Fi, both with their nearest stores at Maroochydore have also been contacted for comment.

One local said they had been in contact with Chemist Warehouse in the past asking them the same question.

"I have contacted Chemist Warehouse and was told council won't approve as too many pharmacies already," Eloise Vinson said.

Feedback from locals also showed they want more in regards to future jobs for local children and general practice services,

"I'd like to see more than just retail and tourism as the basis of the economy in Noosa - jobs we'd want our kids to have," Marie Crockford said.

"There must be internet based services that can be offered from anywhere, like accounting or bookkeeping or marketing or human resources, or maybe drafting or architecture services.

"I'm not a business person, but I want more for our economy than more tourism and more retail."

Meg Agostino said: "How about more doctors? Or legislation that all retirement and nursing homes have resident doctors."

"Having to wait three days for an appointment with my family GP proves our medical services are stretched to the limit."

