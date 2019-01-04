Revellers split on party assessment for beach

PARTY ON: The Beach Party's Facebook site comments on the New Year's event on the beach.

CROWDS seeing in the new year at Noosa's Main Beach overall seem to have behaved themselves, with police reporting few arrests.

The inaugural Beach Party at Noosa reportedly attracted about 2000 people to Main Beach for the ticketed celebration, while authorities estimated a further 10,000 revellers in the vicinity.

A Noosa Police spokesman said overall there were only a few arrests locally and despite a large number of driver breath tests, just a couple of positive results.

"Generally you could say people were well behaved locally,” the spokesman said.

He said police were aware organisers of the beach party decided to close the bar down earlier than planned after some of the patrons left the licensed area and ventured further down the beach with drinks.

The spokesman said the organisers acted responsibly and police did not have to intervene as the majority of partygoers had done the right thing and stayed in the allocated area.

A spokeswoman for event organiser Wonderland said it was a successful New Year's celebration and they had made the decision to shut down at about 12.15am due to the behaviour of some beach goers.

"We made the call. They'd seen the new year in,” she said.

The Beach Party reviews on social media attracted mixed comments, with plenty of praise and others questioning the standard of music and its value for money, but a few said they would be back next year.

John Morrall posted this assessment: "Thoughts about last night's beach party? Well done to the organisers of the first New Year's Eve beach party. Great 1st time event. So much work and effort into something fresh and new to Noosa. Noosa is not a retirement village, time to move forward. Loved it”.

Ann Henderson's view was: "It was fantastic!! Great to see Noosa come to life at last and cater for the younger gen. We'll be there again next year”.

Melbourne man Matt PH had a dimmer view of the night:

"Sadly disappointed last night at the Noosa Wonderland NYE Beach Party. General feel of the event was pleasant, but overall it was let down by poorly organised services.”

Rafael Gomes said: "Terrible party”.