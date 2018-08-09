Aussie things that make Katy go hmmmm

POP superstar Katy Perry opened the Brisbane leg of her worldwide Witness tour with a bang at a packed Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.

It was like New Year's Eve came early for the tweens of Brisbane - they got to stay up late (too late for a school night) and it included Firework, one of Perry's growing list of chart-toppers.

Katy on Sunny Coast

For many, it was their first big concert - and well worth staying up to see Perry hit the stage after 9pm.

The US star and her entourage have been enjoying the sun and fun in southeast Queensland this week, and it showed on stage.

She may have claimed Melbourne was her favourite city, but the California "gurl" felt right at home in the Sunshine State.

Katy Perry fronts her lavish stage show in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Witness is a proper pop concert befitting an artist with nine No.1 hits in 10 years.

The opener is stunning: all lights, space odyssey, smoke and Perry appearing on a floating star in a glittering red catsuit.

There's a hint of Madonna in the '80s, Gwen Stefani after No Doubt, dance choreography that would rival a Daft Punk video clip... and that's Perry, a pop superstar at the top of her game.

Perry is silhouetted against the stage setup. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

She's playful, naughty and very funny on stage, at one point making jokes with one of her Australian dancers about how we say "aluminium" and shorten words such as "Salvos" and "Macca's".

Perhaps it was the warm Queensland sunshine and day out at our theme parks that invigorated the Roar singer and her crew for the show.

Perry has made a habit of trying local "customs" in the cities she visits; riding a bike around Melbourne and hitting the Queen Victoria Market.

Perry had the crowd in raptures. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

On Monday, Team Perry was on the thrill rides at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast as they prepared for the two Brisbane shows. The second gig is on Friday and limited tickets are still available.

And she did a spot of whale-watching at Mooloolaba on Tuesday, and visited Brisbane's Fortitude Valley on Wednesday.

Perry feels the rhythm. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Perry has delivered countless No.1 hits since her One of the Boys album shot her to fame in 2008.

Her most recent record Witness debuted at No.1 last year and has kept Perry at the top of the pops, thanks to tracks such as Chained to the Rhythm and Bon Appetit.

There was a bonus for Brisbane pop fans in the form of DJ and songwriter Zedd, who has joined Perry for her final two legs of the tour.

Katy Perry and her dancers in action in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

While not a household name here, the Russian-born, German-raised music producer has been behind a string of chart-toppers, including his 2017 Grammy award-winning track Stay with Alessia Cara.

His thumping dance set was a fusion of well-known pop hits and his own tracks, including Stay, Clarity and The Middle.

Perry will make an appearance at Westfield Carindale on Friday afternoon before her final Brisbane show on Friday night.

The Witness tour wraps up in Sydney with four shows next week.

The spectacular stage setting for Katy Perry’s Witness show in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP