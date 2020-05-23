Review to keep lid on surf club noise emissions

The Sunshine Beach Surf Club, looking to stay on top of its noise emissions.

The Sunshine Beach Surf Club, looking to stay on top of its noise emissions.

WHEN the new look Sunshine Beach Surf Live Saving Club comes out of an enforced COVID-19 hibernation in June, it will be on a 12-month noise level watch to ensure its musical offerings don’t upset local residents.

The revamped club has been granted a change to its amplified noise level to comply with the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation guidelines for licensed premises by Noosa Council at its ordinary meeting.

Councillor Amelia Lorentson successfully moved to have the club operate under a year’s trial for its noise emissions.

“I have two concerns with this application. My first concern is around the unknowns,” Cr Lorentson said.

“The (reopened) surf club has been operating for only three months, it’s gross floor area has increased significantly and its capacity to carry more people has also increased.”

She said her other concern was the outcomes if council agreed to the new noise guidelines “and get it wrong, we cannot go back and change it”.

Cr Lorentson said this review would allow council to monitor noise levels and see if these met community expectations and would like to see resident have access to a complaints hotline during the club’s trading hours.

“I’ve understood from the licensee that the surf club has provided residents with contact numbers in the past and take very seriously their role and relationship with the community,” Cr Lorentson said

According to the club, it has received only two noise complaints in its past 11 years of operation.

Her motion, adopted unanimously by councillors, gives council the option after 12 months to revert back to the staff recommended noise levels.

That would see the club use a sound limiting device at all times to ensure that noise levels including amplified or non-amplified noise and patron noise prior to 10pm does not exceed 90 dBA, 3 metres from the source.

As well “amplified or non-amplified noise and patron noise” after 10pm must not exceed 85dBA.

The dBA stands for A-weighted decibels defined as an expression of the relative loudness of sounds in air as perceived by the human ear.

Councillors were told a rock band could generate 100 dBA of noise.

A report to council said the surf club carried out acoustic testing which complies with the requirements of the OLGR which applies to all licensed venues in Queensland.

“The supporting material has been peer reviewed and addresses the relevant criteria.

“Most importantly, the requested change still protects the amenity for residents in the area,” the report said.

The club submitted this council noise limit was based set in 2017 before the new building was constructed.

“Now constructed, this type of building, based on design and size and noise testing completed, it is possible for background noise from patrons and light entertainment to reach 90dBA.

“Any other entertainment noise (may include a small rock band or Karaoke) could breach the existing condition on every occasion when tested at 3 meters from the source.”

Cr Brian Stockwell said he liked the concept of the 12-month trial.

“They’ll be much more attuned to meeting the noise management permissions if they know that in 12 months time we’ll be looking over their shoulder and saying how did you do?”

Cr Joe Jurisevic said this was a simple way of introducing the new limits to manage sound for their neighbours.

Deputy Mayor Fank Wilkie supported the review, but had concerns about that these provisions do not apply to other venues such as the Noosa Heads Surf Club.

However he eventually voted in favour of the trial.

