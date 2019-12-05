Menu
The diverging diamond interchange at Caloundra Rd will be open for tomorrow morning’s traffic.
Politics

Revolutionary Coast interchange link opens

Matty Holdsworth
5th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
THE first stages of Australia's first revolutionary diverging diamond interchange which links two major Sunshine Coast roads has opened.

The $812 million dollar project, part of ongoing Bruce Highway upgrades, will connect motorists faster from Caloundra Rd to Steve Irwin Way and vice versa.

It opened last night in time for this morning's traffic.

When the project was announced in July last year, Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the innovative design was something locals had been "screaming out for".

"Not only will the interchange improve traffic flow, it will significantly minimise environmental impacts and improve active transport connections," Mr Bailey said at the time.

"It will ensure people will get home sooner, and safer, with much better traffic flow coming from Caloundra Rd and Steve Irwin Way."

Diverging diamond interchanges reduce the number of ways that vehicles cross one another compared to traditional interchanges.

The new interchange moves right-turning motorists to the edge of the interchange, allowing motorists to turn right without giving way or blocking traffic.

Synchronised traffic signals, line marking and signage guides motorists through the interchange and towards their destination. The entire project is jointly funded with Federal Government contributing up to $10 billion and the State Government contributing up to $2.6 billion.

How a diverging diamond interchange works

caloundra road mark bailey minister for transport queensland transport and main roads sunshine coast roads
