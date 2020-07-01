REVVED UP: Dental assistant on track for Superbike glory

Noosa dental assistant is ready to hit the track in the only female Superbike Championship in Italy.

Noosa dental assistant is ready to hit the track in the only female Superbike Championship in Italy.

When Noosa dental assistant Sharni Pinfold starts talking about ‘revving up the engine’, there is no need for alarm.

Sharni is a female motorcycle racer, who has spent the last two years competing internationally in the British Superbike Championship.

Noosa dental assistant Sharni Pinfold is ready to hit the track in the only female Superbike Championship in Italy.

The Noosa dental assistant first rode a motorbike at 18, and by the time she was 20 she had her first sponsor.

“I borrowed a friend’s bike and did some dirt bike stuff. That’s what got me interested,” she said.

It’s been a tough road for the 25-year-old, growing up in a single parent family.

Sharni’s mother left the family home when Sharni was only two, and her father, who was her biggest racing fan, died just before she started racing competitively.

Sharni in action in Europe.

“My parents split when I was two, Mum went off the rails with drugs,” she said.

“It wasn’t an easy childhood, but then it wasn’t easy for my Dad either.

“I had a dream and my Dad believed in me.”

Back on the Coast since November 2019, Sharni is ready to head back overseas to represent Australia in the only female road racing championship in the world.

The championship is called the Women’s European Cup and is held in conjunction with the Italian Championship in Italy.

“I am currently seeking sponsorship to make the next stage of the journey possible and I feel as though I can have a strong chance of success in the class,” she said.

Follow Sharni’s superbike journey here.