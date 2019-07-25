Rewards for Eumundi eco-designs

EUMUNDI building designer Brett Grimley of Ecolibrium Designs is celebrating after collecting two state awards for building excellence at the industry gala awards night held last Saturday night in Brisbane.

The 2019 Building Designers Association of Queensland state award gala event took place on July 20 celebrating excellence in building design for the state of Queensland.

Ecolibrium Designs took out the categories for Best Small Home (gross floor area under 150m²) and Alterations/Additions: Public Buildings.

Ecolibrium Designs now advance to the national awards, where the company will represent Queensland in the National Association of Building Designers Awards, to be held later this year. For the Eumundi-based design team this award is recognition for hard work and their creative ability with two quite different projects. Their work on the Eumundi School of Arts Hall picked up the award for Alterations/Additions: Public Buildings. This was a renovation project of a neglected community hall including revamped toilets, bar and side entry.

"We really wanted to help give the hall a modern, theatrical lift whilst staying true to her historical origins,” Brett said.

"The hall has also had many maintenance upgrades and is looking fresh again. It's becoming sought after for events, which is a great win for the community.”

Eumundi Historical Association president Donata Page said: "I'm just so thrilled for everybody involved. It was a big decision to gut the original toilets and start from scratch, but it was the right one. We now have facilities that are both functional and beautiful that will last for decades to come.”

The Best Small Home award is for a highly unique new small home in Maleny constructed from cob (earth construction) and second hand materials.

Brett said: "I'm particularly pleased with this award as the house is not only a beautiful home, it also ticks so many boxes from a sustainability and affordability point of view. Jodie the client was so passionate and motivated, and now the house is a sought-after Airbnb destination.”

Owner/builder Jodie said Brett matched her passion for design creativity and sustainable materials, progressing my ideas into something wonderful and workable.

"His dedication to sustainability makes Ecolibrium Designs very deserving of this award and after my years of hard work,” she said.