Rhea is the new sparky on the block

SWITCHED ON: Connect Electrical dad-and-daughter team Nathan and Rhea Hall, with Wendy Cavanagh.

SWITCHED ON: Connect Electrical dad-and-daughter team Nathan and Rhea Hall, with Wendy Cavanagh. Alan Lander

THERE are still 11,000 more male than female apprentices in Queensland.

But last January in Noosa Shire, that number reduced by at least one.

Rhea Hall, 17, who finished up Year 12 at Nambour Christian College last November, was going to do a TAFE electrical course and follow in dad Nathan's footsteps but instead agreed with him she should become his apprentice.

Now the dad-and-daughter business Connect Electrical of Noosaville is powering along, with Rhea picking up experience in a variety of assignments.

"I'm getting experience in fibre optics and solar - but don't enjoy doing air- conditioning as much,” she said.

The pair recently installed a 6kw solar system in Peregian Springs, and the next job is in Brisbane, so Rhea's getting around.

"We've been flat out with air-conditioning, as solar has slowed while battery technology develops,” Nathan said in his lilting south west counties Midsomer Murders English accent.

The young apprentice got a great boost when Wendy Cavanagh, branch manager at Noosaville's L&H Auslec electrical wholesalers, heard about her.

"Rhea has been interested in this field for a few years now and is super-keen to showcase her talents,” Wendy said.

"I heard about Rhea and I thought L&H Electrical could help her out with a starter pack of tools.

"I called one of our suppliers, Wattmaster, and they were keen to jump on board and supply Rhea with some tools.

"We presented these to Rhea who was extremely thankful.”

Wendy, an electrician by trade herself, wanted to support more female apprentices "so this was an exciting opportunity to help Rhea in some way”.

Noosa News was happy to pop down to L&H Auslec to capture Rhea with full toolkit and wish her the best.