Ricciardo takes responsibility for GP misery

Daniel Ricciardo has put his hand up to say it is time he began focusing on his own driving performance as he continues to search for answers in a season from hell.

The Aussie star and his Renault team endured another miserable weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix where they failed to land a blow in qualifying or Monday morning's race.

Ricciardo finished twelfth having struggled to keep in touch with the drivers at the front of the grid while on his first stint of medium compound tyres.

Ricciardo has always said previously his team's soul-searching surrounds the underperforming Renault Sport car - but he said on Monday morning it's time to have a look at his own performance.

"Obviously we hoped for something a bit better today, but it was a tough one," Ricciardo told Sky Sports.

"I knew there was more hope than expectation as we hadn't had the pace all weekend.

"It's important to understand it and to pick everyone up as it's been one bad weekend. We'll get back into the points, but we just need to go away and figure out why and how.

"I need to figure out what I can do better as I'm still not perfect. Consistently, I still need to be better and hopefully Silverstone can be smoother for us.

"I felt this weekend we changed a lot with the car, but it still feels like we're back at square one so normally when you throw a whole lot of things at something and it's not reacting, we're missing something else, but I don't know what that is yet. It was a little all over the place."

At least the weather was good.

The team's struggles come just one week after Ricciardo benefited from a power unit upgrade and a chassis upgrade.

The former Red Bull racer also told his team's website he will "look at myself".

"It was a tough weekend, for sure," he said.

"From lap one today it was tricky and I struggled for grip. We improved as the race progressed, managed a decent stint on the Softs at the end, but it was probably a bit too late. We need to figure out why this weekend was so tough.

"There's stuff we can improve, but I won't put it all down to the car. I'll look at myself and see what I can do better as well. Something wasn't right this weekend and Nico shared the same feelings too. We'll do our best to figure it out and get on top of it."

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul said his team was "exposed" by the characteristics of the Austria circuit.

"Clearly, it's not a good weekend. Although we had the pace to be slightly higher up on the grid, the track exposed weaknesses of our car, similar to previous races but in a more exacerbated fashion this weekend," he said.

Daniel Ricciardo had a pretty lonely race.

"We need to identify if there was anything specific with set-ups or simply a feature of the chassis on which we must work."

Ricciardo could sense his team was in for a Grand Prix headache after struggling in qualifying.

He said before the race there was something "fundamentally wrong" with his Renault.

"To be honest, I'll be straight today, something fundamentally felt wrong," Ricciardo said.

"We really struggled, I'd say all weekend, but even more so today actually.

"I think yesterday was a bit of set-up but today it felt like we had some bigger issues that we've never really addressed or never were really able to address, just with balance.

"It just wasn't really happening today, so it was a bit of a handful.

"I'm more curious to understand why and where we've kind of lost out a bit this weekend."