Ruptured wrist to sideline Riewoldt

STAR Richmond forward Jack Riewoldt will miss up to a month of AFL action after scans on Friday on his injured wrist.

The scans revealed Riewoldt fractured the radius in his right arm and ruptured a ligament in his wrist during the Tigers' disappointing 44-point loss to Collingwood at the MCG.

He won't require any surgery and will wear a splint for a fortnight to immobilise the wrist.

Riewoldt has a small un-displaced fracture of his radius, and ruptured a ligament in his wrist in Thursday night's match against Collingwood.

He is expected to be unavailable for selection for approximately four weeks. A week after losing key defender Alex Rance for the season, Riewoldt crashed to the turf at the Punt Road end during the second quarter and came up cradling his arm in obvious pain.

"While we're disappointed that Jack will be unavailable for a period of time, we're fortunate that his injury wasn't more severe," Richmond general manager football Neil Balme said.

Riewoldt spoke briefly with reporters after the scans, before he went to hospital for a consultation.

Jack Riewoldt reacts after hurting his wrist. Picture: Getty Images

"It's obviously sore," Riewoldt said.

"I don't know too much, I just had a scan." Riewoldt, who has missed just nine games since the start of 2008, talked with injured Collingwood defender Lynden Dunn while he was having the scans and said things could be worse.

Dunn suffered a knee injury on Thursday in a VFL practice match which was his first game back from a knee reconstruction after he tore his ACL in round 15 last season.

"I had a chat to Lynden Dunn while I was in there, so I could be in a much worse position," Riewoldt said.

"There's obviously guys at the moment that are struggling with major knee injuries but it is what it is." The Tigers can ill afford to lose Riewoldt for an extended period after defensive stalwart Rance was ruled out for the season with a knee injury suffered in the round one win over Carlton.

Richmond, who laid just 31 tackles, were monstered at the contest and badly beaten in the air by the Pies, who had a whopping 167 more possessions and 96 more marks.

Despite those lopsided statistics, the Tigers were just 12 points down at three-quarter time before Collingwood rattled home with five goals to one in the final term.