‘They’re in our backyard’: Ponting backs hostile plan

RICKY Ponting has told Australia not to 'let anyone bully the way' they go about playing their cricket, encouraging the home side to impose themselves against Virat Kohli through 'hostile body language'.

Kohli heads into series as the world's premiere batsman, sitting on top of the International Council's Test and one-day batting rankings and leading the way for runs scored in both formats this year.

It's a formline that dictates he is the key man in the Indian batting order.

One of the predominant theories surrounding the touring captain is that he thrives on confrontation, but Ponting does not believe that means the Australians can't "get under his skin."

"We shouldn't sit back and let anyone bully the way we go about playing our cricket, especially at home," he tsaid. "They're in our backyard."

However, Ponting added this did not necessarily mean sledging pointing to the success Mitchell Johnson has enjoyed against Kohli through intimidating bowling and body language.

Mitchell Johnson and Virat Kohli clashed regularly in the 2014-15 series.

"Mitchell Johnson definitely rattled him a few times with some good, hostile bowling and some good, hostile body language around him.

"You have to be able to impose yourself on the game in a way other than using your mouth...You've got to use your actions and your skills and if they do that, then they can definitely unsettle him."

Ponting also provided a game plan for how he would look to counter Kohli, encouraging the Australians to play on his ego by cutting off the boundaries and making run-scoring as difficult as possible with tight lines.