Ride the Night: Thrillseekers’ delight at Aussie World

Enticing guests with a snow-covered entrance, Aussie World transformed into a Christmas wonderland when the sun went down on Friday.

Crowds turned out in droves for the last Ride the Night event of 2020 with festive cheer in abundance.

There were social distanced Santa photos, wandering elves, fire-breathing live entertainment and, of course, the rides.

Aussie World manager Louise Hurford said the Ride the Night events, which will continue in the new year, were all about giving visitors the chance to stay and play after dark.

“Ride the Night is all about friends and family, we’re really celebrating Christmas for the kids,” Ms Hurford said.

“We’re putting on that extra spin for 2020, making the year really nice for them.

“It’s the perfect weather for it at the moment, we’re open from 3pm until 10pm during these summer periods so we can really enjoy it with the lights.”

Ms Hurford said it has been great to see guests spilling through the gates.

“The kids have really enjoyed it and to be able to have all of those friends and family and guests coming in at night, it’s been a great success.”

Aussie World lit up for its Ride the Night special event.

Thrillseeker Veda Pande said her family would be going on all the rides.

“We have a bunch of visitors over and just to come here and have fun is cool,” she said.

Visitor Jillian Bailey said the night was the perfect opportunity to check out what Aussie World had to offer.

“It’s my mum’s birthday and she wanted to come so here we are,” Ms Bailey said.

“The kids are loving it, they’re having the best time and they just want to try all the rides.”

Aussie World will be holding four more Ride the Night events in January and Ms Hurford said there was plenty to look forward to.

“As we all know we’ve got the biggest SX 360, which is going to be opening up really shortly,” she said.

“We also got a brand new ride, a rollercoaster, that is hopefully going to be opening up in the new year.”



