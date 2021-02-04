Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to Noosa Heads after a serious crash on Wednesday night.
Police were called to Noosa Heads after a serious crash on Wednesday night.
Breaking

Rider critical after late-night motorbike smash

Eden Boyd
4th Feb 2021 6:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was flown to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday night after he crashed his motorbike at Noosa Heads.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to Sunshine Beach Rd and Solway Dr about 10.25pm.

The Victorian man in his 50s was treated by paramedics on scene after he suffered a serious head injury in the crash.

$1 for the first 28 days for local news and great rewards

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the man had lost control of the bike.

"There's nothing to indicate he was travelling at speed," he said.

The rider was initially taken to Noosa Hospital before being flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

The police spokesman said he remained in a serious condition.

noosa heads scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        8 shocking attacks on Coast’s protectors

        Premium Content 8 shocking attacks on Coast’s protectors

        Crime Those who dedicate their careers to protecting the community can themselves at times need protection from attacks that arise while doing their jobs.

        Coast company in line for $3.7m playground build

        Premium Content Coast company in line for $3.7m playground build

        Council News Coast company expected to win lucrative contract over Brisbane firms

        Coast pilot launches first solo glider flight at 73

        Premium Content Coast pilot launches first solo glider flight at 73

        News Pilot has taken to the skies for his first solo glider flight at 73

        Lions primed to attack FFA Cup

        Premium Content Lions primed to attack FFA Cup

        News The prominent FFA Cup draw has been released and Noosa Lions are looking forward to...