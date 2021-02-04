Rider critical after late-night motorbike smash

Police were called to Noosa Heads after a serious crash on Wednesday night.

A man was flown to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday night after he crashed his motorbike at Noosa Heads.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to Sunshine Beach Rd and Solway Dr about 10.25pm.

The Victorian man in his 50s was treated by paramedics on scene after he suffered a serious head injury in the crash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the man had lost control of the bike.

"There's nothing to indicate he was travelling at speed," he said.

The rider was initially taken to Noosa Hospital before being flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

The police spokesman said he remained in a serious condition.