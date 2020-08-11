Rider killed in serious Bruce Hwy motorbike crash

A rider was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.

A rider was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.

A man has died after a serious motorbike crash north of the Coast on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Old Bruce Highway northbound off-ramp at Coles Creek just after 11pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the rider was treated at the scene for critical injuries.

'Held him, kissed him': Firey mum first at son's fatal crash

Community devastated by loss of 21yo Imbil crash victim

The Forensic Crash Unit was investigating and anyone with information should contact police.

It comes after a 21-year-old Jorn Gilbert died in hospital after his car crashed into a light pole on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil on Thursday.

More to come.