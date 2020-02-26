Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Rider fined $1245 after going nearly triple speed limit

26th Feb 2020 5:31 AM

 

A Queensland cop has been left shocked after spotting a motorbike rider travelling at almost triple the speed limit in the Mackay region.

An officer from Mackay Road's Policing Unit recorded the motorbike rider allegedly travelling at 153km/h in a 60km zone on a road in Eimeo last Wednesday.

The male rider, 36, had a passenger on the bike when he was stopped by police.

The officer told him, "You were absolutely flying when you came over that hill. I have never in my time as a police officer seen a speed like that in a 60 zone."

Picture: Queensland Police via Twitter

The rider also had their bike immobilised for seven days. Picture: Queensland Police via Twitter

 

The rider was handed a penalty of $1245, and given eight demerit points.

He also had his motorbike immobilised for seven days, and his licence suspended for a six month period.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks mackay rider

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        News This iconic fast food business is serving up free chips across Australia - no strings attached. Here's what you need to do to get them.

        Grab your work gear: it’s Clean Up Australia Day

        premium_icon Grab your work gear: it’s Clean Up Australia Day

        News Noosa has 22 registered sites where you can help out.

        Love for the ocean, surf and art combine

        premium_icon Love for the ocean, surf and art combine

        News Halse Lodge hosting all female exhibition as part of Noosa Festival of Surfing.

        Woman admitted to Coast hospital with coronavirus

        premium_icon Woman admitted to Coast hospital with coronavirus

        Health Sunshine Coast woman tests positive for coronavirus