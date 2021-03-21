Rider hospitalised after South Burnett motorcycle crash
A motorcycle rider has been hospitalised after a crash in the South Burnett.
Paramedics were called to Taabinga after reports of a motorcycle crash on Edenvale South Road at 10.26am.
QAS transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.
