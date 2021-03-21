Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Rider hospitalised after South Burnett motorcycle crash

Dominic Elsome
21st Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcycle rider has been hospitalised after a crash in the South Burnett.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Paramedics were called to Taabinga after reports of a motorcycle crash on Edenvale South Road at 10.26am.

READ MORE: Two Burnett drivers busted nearly 50km over speed limit

QAS transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

More Stories

south burnett crash south burnett crash 2021 taabinga crash taabinga crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to watch: School football to be livestreamed

        Premium Content How to watch: School football to be livestreamed

        Soccer The footballing prowess of Coast students will be thrown into the limelight as their fights for premiership honours are broadcast live for all to enjoy.

        Council slammed for ‘draconian’ short stay rental bid

        Premium Content Council slammed for ‘draconian’ short stay rental bid

        Property Short stay rental industry warns about “draconian” approach

        Your turn to name Coast’s most influential real estate agent

        Premium Content Your turn to name Coast’s most influential real estate agent

        Property Tell us your choice for the Coast’s most influential estate agent

        Creeks and rivers: Mangrove Jack is the catch of the weekend

        Premium Content Creeks and rivers: Mangrove Jack is the catch of the weekend

        Fishing With wind and showers forecast for the weekend those keen to chase a few fish will...