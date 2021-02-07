Menu
Eenie Creek Road motorcycle crash. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Breaking

Rider in serious condition after crash at Noosa

Matty Holdsworth
7th Feb 2021 8:30 PM | Updated: 9:51 PM
A motorbike rider is in a serious crash at Noosa which is expected to shut down a major arterial road for several hours.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Eenie Creek Rd, Sunshine Beach, about 7.50pm.

 

She said the road was expected to be closed for "some time" with multiple emergency services on scene.

She said traffic control was in place and that motorists had been urged to avoid the area.

The crash involved a single vehicle near the Noosa Aquatic Centre.

More to come.

