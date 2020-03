The man suffered a lower leg injury in the crash on Mapleton Rd at Nambour on Monday night.

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after a reported motorbike crash at Nambour last night.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Mapleton Rd at 9.15pm and treated the man at the scene for a lower leg injury.

He was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.