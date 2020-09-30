Rider suffers serious leg injuries in crash
UPDATE 8AM: A MOTORCYCLE rider has been taken to hospital with significant leg injuries following a crash this morning.
Police said the single motorbike crash was reported at the intersection of Haigslea-Amberley Rd and Rosewood Rd at Amberley just before 7am.
The rider, a man aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene for what Queensland Ambulance Service described as serious leg injuries.
He was later taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
Police conducted traffic control at the scene while the man was being treated.
The road is now reopened to traffic.
Motorists should expect some delays in the area.