Riders wanted to keep Light Horse memory alive

Anzac Day March in Maleny. Maleny Light Horse lead the Anzac Day March back in 2005. Picture: Graeme Parkes.

Anzac Day March in Maleny. Maleny Light Horse lead the Anzac Day March back in 2005. Picture: Graeme Parkes.

Riding atop of noble steeds, dressed from head to toe in military regalia are the men and women of Maleny’s 5th Light Horse Regiment.

The troop formed in 1992 and while it has had a strong membership base in the past, it’s the future that has the group worried.

Membership numbers have dwindled to just 14.

The regiment has issued an urgent call-out to find new members to saddle up as they fight to keep the memory of our light horsemen alive.

Chamber of secrets exposed: Council revelations of 2020

Teen’s jewellery business booms after hobby takes off

Chas Morris has been a member of both the Woombye and Maleny troops.

“Our idea is to keep alive the memory of the light horse and the young men that went off to war,” Mr Morris said.

“We have a museum there called the Beersheba museum where we exhibit uniforms and equipment that was used in the first World War by the Australian Light Horse and this troop in particular.

“We take part in Anzac Day, November 11 and Australia Day.”

The Maleny Troop of the 5th Light Horse Regiment parading through Maleny.

The 82-year-old said the group isn’t just about parades and dressing up.

“It’s important because we need to remind ourselves of the sacrifice that a lot of young men and some not so young made for our future,” he said.

“We need to remember the families they left behind, a lot of them didn‘t come back.

“And then, of course we remember in the First World War, 80 million horses died, that on its own is an astounding number.”

While Chas’ riding days are over the passion is definitely still there.

“I’m actually the only real soldier that has served in the armed forces in the troop, so I like to keep them on their toes,” Mr Morris said.

“I served from 1955 to 1964, I was a guardsman in the Queen’s Royal Guard, in the Welsh Guards.”

The Maleny Light Horse troop.

Mr Morris said the troop has been having a hard time finding new members as life takes over.

“We have a lot of ladies riding with us to help us out, because we just cannot get enough young men or men of any age to help us out,” he said.

“We’ve got three men in the troop at the moment.

“I think the situation for young men today as compared to the First World War, is the other attractions in life.

“There’s sport, there’s computers, TVs and you know, women.

“So there's a lot of other things that young men like to be doing in this day and age.”

The Quartermaster said anyone can get involved.

“It means everything as a former soldier, I love to see these people being taught how to ride, how to dress, how to tack the horses up properly,” he said.

“There’s a lot it gives to people that join it. It really gives them a sense of self discipline.

“It gives them a sense of pride to be Australian and most of all it keeps alive the tradition.”

For more information you can visit the troop’s Facebook page.