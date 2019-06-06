Ridgewood's Road to literacy right out the front

IT IS literally creating a road to reading, and now one is now permanently parked outside the Ridgewood home of Tess Parker.

Tess has posted on Cooroy social media her contribution to making the hinterland the shire's literary savvy address with a drive past library.

"As you head along Belli Creek Rd keep an eye out for the latest street library in our amazing community,” Tess wrote.

"Situated at the collection of mailboxes near 932 Cooroy Belli Creek Rd, the Ridgewood Collective is there if you are looking for a great read, or you want to share a favourite with others.

"My thanks to our neighbours who have already added their books.

"Take a book, share a book, grow a community - in Ridgewood.”

John Hartley gave the library his thumbs up and said "you will need another box soon”.

Tess said the nifty book box was the handiwork of her husband Bruce and "enthusiastically supported by our amazing cluster of neighbours”.

Street libraries continue to spring up outside the homes of people across the world keen to share their love of reading.

"Street libraries are a window into the mind of a community... books come and go [and] no one needs to check them in or out,” the Street Library website said.

"People can simply reach in and take what interests them; when they are done, they can return them to the street library network, or pass them on to friends.

"If anyone has a book or two that they think others would enjoy, they can just pop it into any street library they happen to be walking past.”

To learn more, go to streetlibrary.org.au.